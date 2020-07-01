When it comes to winning the Gazette-Mail Excellence in Sports Award in Class A, it’s not exactly easy.
In the state’s small-school class, some schools field teams that others don’t. One school may not offer football, while another doesn’t have a swimming team. In some sports, Class A teams are battling for championships with Class AA teams, so the challenge to finish in the top eight gets tougher.
Then you have an all-class sport like swimming where Class A teams compete with Class AAA teams and the mountain gets even steeper.
So Charleston Catholic should be plenty proud after it bested a large field to end up No. 1 in Class A in the 2020 GMEISA. It was a perch on which the Irish climbed even without the benefit of spring sports, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it comes down to work ethic,” Irish Athletic Director Jacob Nelson said. “Our kids have really good work ethic. They put in the work year round in the weight room and with conditioning. I think that’s how you compete with all that. How you try to stay on top is just work ethic and getting the kids to buy in.”
There is no prep sports program in West Virginia with more experience atop the GMEISA standings than Charleston Catholic. This year’s title is the Irish’s 13th in program history, one ahead of Bridgeport for the most of any school.
It also marks the end of a two-year gap where Catholic did not win the crown. Wheeling Central had finished first the previous two years. Before that, the Irish had won nine straight.
The Irish ended the truncated 2019-20 sports calendar with 24 GMEISA points. Runner-up Ritchie County finished with 20 points among a field so close that one state title could make a huge difference. A state title is worth eight points in the GMEISA system and the gap between first and fifth places in the Class A standings was just seven points.
Compare that to Class AAA, where the gap between first and fifth was 17.5 points, and Class AA, where that gap was a whopping 38 points.
Every point counted in Class A this year and Charleston Catholic got its biggest boost from its state championship in girls soccer. It was the Irish’s first girls soccer title since 2015 and ended a streak of three seasons where Catholic fell in the state title match.
Catholic also earned points by finishing as state semifinalist in boys soccer, third in the state golf tournament, seventh in girls cross country and qualifying for the state tournament in boys basketball. That tournament was not played due to the pandemic, but each tournament qualifier earned 2.5 points.
What makes Nelson smile is to think about how many of Catholic’s athletes contribute in more than one sport.
“It really is incredible when you think about it that way,” Nelson said. “It’s hard to name an athlete that doesn’t do more than one, that focuses on one sport. That’s incredible.”
In the boys standings, Ritchie County nipped Charleston Catholic for the top spot, edging the Irish 14.5-14. Wheeling Central was third with 13 and Doddridge County was fourth with 11. The girls standings were another close race. Charleston Catholic nosed out Williamson 10-9.5.
There was a three-way tie for third, with Tug Valley, Wirt County and Parkersburg Catholic all scoring eight points. For Tug Valley and Wirt County, those eight points for both teams came from a single state title — volleyball for Wirt County and cheerleading for Tug Valley.