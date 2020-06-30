As Bridgeport High sports moves from Class AA to Class AAA this fall, the Indians picked a heck of a way to say farewell.
The Indians reminded everyone of their athletic dominance in Class AA by finishing first for the eighth straight year in that classification in the Gazette-Mail Excellence in Sports Awards. It also marks the 12th time overall that Bridgeport has won at least a share of the Class AA crown.
That also keeps Bridgeport one behind the 2019-20 Class A champion Charleston Catholic for most GMEISA titles in history. The Irish are at the top with 13 overall.
The continuing of Bridgeport’s streak was nowhere near guaranteed. The Indians faced heated competition from Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears cleaned up in the fall, winning four state titles — as many as George Washington won on its way to taking the GMEISA Class AAA crown. Fairmont Senior swept the boys and girls cross country titles and captured state titles in boys soccer and golf.
Yet the Indians stayed ahead with consistency throughout the abbreviated 2019-20 sports calendar. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the girls basketball tournament in its midst, canceled the boys basketball tournament entirely and wiped out the spring sports season. Of the 12 sports where GMEISA points were awarded, Bridgeport finished in the top eight in 10 of them.
Two of those were state championships. The Indians copped a state cheerleading crown and capped the fall season with a comeback win over Bluefield for the state football title. Bridgeport won that championship — its 10th in school history and first since a streak of three straight from 2013-15 — with a punishing ground game and unforgiving defense.
The Indians threw just one pass against Bluefield in December, ran 62 times and, after taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter, didn’t let Bluefield cross the 50-yard line in its last three possessions.
Bridgeport was at the cusp of winning two more state titles, finishing runner-up in boys swimming and boys cross country. The Indians also finished as state semifinalists in girls soccer and volleyball.
The Indians ended up as the top point producers among the girls sports, finishing with 29.5 points. Winfield, which finished third in the overall Class AA GMEISA standings, was second among the girls with 24.5 points and Fairmont Senior was third with 15.5. That helped Bridgeport hold off the Fairmont Senior’s surge in the boys standings. The Polar Bears earned 35.5 points among the boys sports, well ahead of second-place Bridgeport, which had 24. Robert C. Byrd was third with 13.
Now the mantle of top Class AA athletic program will be handed to someone else. Reclassification has moved Bridgeport up to Class AAA. That’s not to say the Indians’ won’t remain competitive. Of the 24 years of the GMEISA, Bridgeport has been in Class AAA for 10 of them. In the Indians’ last year in AAA before moving down, 2011-12, they finished third among the big schools.