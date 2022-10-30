Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221031-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Buy Now

Hurricane’s Maggie Dickerson (11) sends the ball over the net Saturday during the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school volleyball championship at Parkersburg High School.

 JAY W. BENNETT | News & Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.

The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied an MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to a 26-24, 25-18 finals victory.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags