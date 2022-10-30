PARKERSBURG — The Hurricane volleyball program of head coach Allie Douglas made history Saturday night inside Parkersburg’s Memorial Fieldhouse during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.
The host and third-seeded Big Reds were denied an MSAC repeat after the top-seeded Redskins secured their first title thanks to a 26-24, 25-18 finals victory.
Reese Parsons delivered a match-high nine kills and was supported by eight downed spikes from Madeline Perry and six by Abigail Deel. Libero Grace Dickerson tied Big Red setter Rylee Wise with a match-high two aces while Redskins setter Maggie Dickerson added to her 2,000-plus career assists with 21 more.
“I feel like we are coming up on the roller coaster we’ve been on this season,” admitted Douglas, whose team ousted fifth-seeded Huntington in the semifinals 25-20 and 25-22 as Deel sealed match point with a kill. “They have fire. They just had all the fire.
“When something goes wrong like last weekend [at the PHS Spookfest], well not that it went wrong but it wasn’t going in our favor, and they just stepped it up and they’re like ‘We’re not doing that anymore.’ It’s just the fire they have. This group is special. We were playing good all day long. I think we just clicked no matter who was on the other side.”
Maggie Dickerson served for the first three points in the opening set of the finals as Deel and Perry went to work at the net. Avery Pyle added two service tallies and PHS coach Erin Thorpe called timeout down 6-1.
The Big Reds used two kills apiece from Mya Green and Lily Wharton along with one downed spike each by Riley Hilling and Caelyn Wise to even the score at 13.
A Maggie Dickerson quick set led to a Deel kill to break the tie and Hurricane moved ahead 15-13 after a Hailey Darst service tally. However, Big Red libero Olivia Perkins’ ace tied it at 15 and PHS appeared to be in good shape up 21-17 after Caelyn Wise put one to the floor. Hurricane, with the help of two PHS unforced errors, eventually tied it at 21 following a Grace Dickerson ace. The Redskins moved ahead 24-22, but a Lewis kill and a Rylee Wise ace tied the set for the final time at 24. Kills by Perry and Parsons followed to give Hurricane the lead in the best-of-three affair.
Hurricane’s defense only allowed the Big Reds six service points in set two as the hosts never led. Aces by Grace Dickerson, Pyle and Deel helped push the advantage to 16-11. The cushion increased to seven at 22-15 following a kill by Layla Swint. PHS staved off three match points with the help of a Hilling kill and a Rylee Wise ace, but Maggie Dickerson’s kill sealed the title for the Redskins.
Hurricane (36-10-1) will return to Memorial Fieldhouse on Tuesday as the No. 2 seed and will square off against No. 3 seed Parkersburg South in the sectional. The top-seeded Big Reds take on No. 4 Ripley in the other semifinal of the single-elimination Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.