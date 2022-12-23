Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — Ironton High boys basketball coach Chris Barnes pointed to Mondrell Dean as the reason the Fighting Tigers lost 68-61 to Hurricane Wednesday night.

“We couldn’t stop Dean,” Barnes said. “He was the difference.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags