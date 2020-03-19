As the shutdown in sports stretches longer and longer due to the coronavirus, prep spring sports in West Virginia become a bigger and bigger question mark.
No call has yet been made by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said much will depend on whether school buildings open again for the school year.
But as other states begin to shut down school buildings for the rest of the year, one wonders if the dominoes that have begun to fall will eventually hit the Mountain State as well.
In the Kanawha Valley along Interstate 64 to Huntington and south into the coalfields, spring sports have been a staple and an area of great success. In softball alone, the Kanawha Valley, Huntington area and coalfields have combined to win 16 Class AAA and 16 Class AA titles since 2000, combining to take 32 of 40 state championships.
Those spring sports, however, aren’t always the most populated when it comes to fans in the stands, at least not to the level of football and basketball, which tend to rake in money for school athletic coffers.
But what about some local schools that have had great success and have built big fan bases over the years? It seems to be a case-by-case situation.
Hurricane has swept five straight Class AAA softball state titles and won six of the last seven. Its baseball program also sits among the state’s elite every year, making the state championship game in each of the past three seasons and winning the 2018 Class AAA title.
For the most part, boosters and individual fundraising take a lot of the financial stress off schools in the spring. Hurricane Principal P.E. McClanahan said while spring sports are a bit of a money maker for the Redskins, the school has a system that works for it.
“Baseball definitely makes money, softball makes a little bit of money and we had a track event scheduled and the track team makes a good amount of money off that as well,” McClanahan said. “We have an athletic council, which is kind of one booster group for the whole school and that’s worked for us because everybody gets a seat at the table. It’s been in place maybe as far back as the 1980s and it’s a pretty good partnership.”
McClanahan said money from concessions goes straight to that council and, from there, meetings are held to determine what happens with it in each season.
South Charleston, meanwhile, has developed a system of its own. In 2019, the existing booster club was folded into the school and donations are made to South Charleston High School, which now has 501©(3) status making it exempt from federal income tax.
“The process allows us to have individual fundraising capacity by sport without having multiple booster clubs with multiple checkbooks,” SC Athletic Director Bryce Casto said.
The 501©(3) status allows donation money to be tax deductible, which Casto said works out to be advantageous in the long run.
While the Black Eagles haven’t necessarily had the success in recent years that Hurricane has had, Casto credited strong community support, the city of South Charleston and its system for doing things for helping to make spring sports fairly self-sufficient in recent years.
“We’ve been fortunate through the years to where we’ve been able to break even in spring sports and haven’t really lost money,” Casto said. “We have a lot of community support and coaches that get out and raise money. It hasn’t been an issue in terms of financials, but it’s fair to say that football and basketball are our real money makers.”
While the booster club has been eliminated at South Charleston, it has been essential at Herbert Hoover, where fundraising efforts from booster clubs in each sport take care of things like uniforms or travel, a big thing in softball where the Huskies have won three straight state championships in Vienna.
Hoover also has a strong community following, especially in the spring, and alumni have made sure that those sports sustain themselves.
“It’s a unique situation where baseball has its own boosters, softball has its own boosters and our Red and Blue Club takes care of everything else,” Hoover Athletic Director Jake Ruddle said. “They all work together and it makes my job a lot easier. Equipment and things like that run through that.
“We’re not really in a situation where we are going to close out the year in the red based on where we were after basketball. There are schools that may be looking to get out of the hole, but that’s not going to be the scenario for us.”
But when it comes to the possible cancellation of spring sports, the financial ramifications are taking a bit of a backseat. While all three school officials stressed the importance of doing the right thing in terms of public health and safety, especially for their students, all also commented on what the possible loss of the spring season, especially for seniors, would mean for student-athletes.
“My whole thing in life is time and I talk to the kids about time and using their time wisely,” Casto said. “This time has been taken away from them at one of the most crucial times in life. You’re only young once.
“You look at all of high school sports and only around 5% of high school athletes play beyond high school at any level. It’s absolutely heartbreaking for them, but also, in the big picture, it’s necessary right now.”