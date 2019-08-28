Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series looking at the declining numbers of prep and youth golfers in the Kanawha Valley.
Though falling youth participation rates and closing golf courses have come at an accelerated rate in the Kanawha Valley, it also reflects a downward trend in the industry over the last decade-plus.
According to a survey released in June on the National Golf Foundation website, the amount of people ages 6 and older who played at least one round at a golf course in 2018 was 24.2 million, representing an increase from 23.8 million in 2017, though that figure falls within the margin of error for the survey. But that measured improvement was the first in 14 years after continued falling numbers.
As courses have shut down in the area, logic would say that the business seen at Big Bend, Coonskin and Little Creek has picked up the slack, but that isn’t necessarily the case.
In 2014, with Sandy Brae, Scarlett Oaks, Meadowland and Shawnee all still operational, 7,921 rounds were played at Coonskin and 15,864 at Big Bend. In 2018, those numbers dipped to 6,983 and 14,006 respectively.
But Jeff Hutchinson, executive director of golf for Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, points to unseasonably wet weather over the past three years as factor in those numbers. And in that, the gray area concerning the apparent decline of golf is illustrated.
So, while most agree that closing public courses in the Kanawha Valley in recent years has had some effect, most also agree that it has been just one of several factors, especially on the youth level.
Here is a look at some of those other factors:
Economical and financial crunch
In the movie “Caddyshack,” the late Ted Knight famously quipped, “Some people simply do not belong.” The line was also used as one of the film’s taglines, a dig at perceived country club mentality.
But as with all great jokes, there was a hint of truth in it and as the economical landscape has shifted and changed over the last few decades, the cost of golf has weighed even heavier, especially in West Virginia.
In the Kanawha Valley, Big Bend, Coonskin and Little Creek remain as the only public options, with three private options as well — Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville, Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. Currently, membership at Edgewood for one adult over the age of 21 is $208 per month. At Berry Hills it’s $237 per month and at Sleepy Hollow it is $205 a month — and those numbers don’t include cart fees, initiation fees and annual minimum spending requirements.
Jimmy Harrison, the golf professional at Sleepy Hollow, said his club has actually seen an uptick in membership over the last few years, attributing it largely to facility renovations and an attempt to become more family oriented.
But the downward trend among young players is being seen on the private level as well.
“We have definitely seen a big decline,” Harrison said. “We used to do some junior golf camps and we’d have 30 or 40 kids in there. Truth be told, in two of the last three years, we didn’t even have them because we didn’t have enough kids. This year we were lucky and had some come back, but we have seen the decline too.”
Club dues and green fees are one thing, but the cost of golf doesn’t begin and end on the course. The cost of clubs, balls, shoes and apparel have continued to rise to the point of crippling the very game equipment companies are trying to push.
“Parents have to look at that,” Doug Smith, the golf coach at Poca High school for 34 years, said. “I recently had a player that bought some new irons that cost somewhere between $1,100 and $1,300. If you’re going to get involved in the game, that’s what it’s coming down to now. I have a couple of seniors that have the same starter sets they had when they were freshmen and you just can’t play the game with starter sets. If you want to go have fun and be part of a team that’s one thing, but to play the game competitively, you just can’t do it. I think we’re losing interest in the game because of the cost of the game.”
“Companies will try to sell you a $500 driver in February and then try to sell you one that costs $550 in September and tell you that it’s worth it,” Hutchinson added.
Prep cycles and travel teams
It’s not just a quantity problem facing prep golf, it’s also a quality issue.
There are still a number of good young players to be found, but the numbers from the Callaway Junior Tour’s High School Series paint a picture of not only dwindling participation, but one of rising overall scores as well.
The series currently includes four events at the beginning of the prep golf season with stops at Bel Meadow Golf Course in Mount Clare, Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, Edgewood Country Club and Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna.
Individual results for the four events have been posted on the Callaway Junior Tour website since 2014 (events have been held at Oglebay for just the last three years and at Bel Meadow for the last four). In all four events, this year represented the lowest number of players with sub-80 rounds. Just four players broke 80 at Bel Meadow this year after 19 did it in 2016. Seven players shot 79 or better at Oglebay, with 13 doing it in 2017. Parkersburg’s nine sub-80 rounds was half as many as the 18 that did it in 2016, representing the event’s peak since 2014. Edgewood saw 16 players do it this year, but important to note is that the event was held at Big Bend in years past. Still, 33 players broke 80 in 2014.
The West Virginia Golf Association’s Chris Slack has worked directly with the Callaway Junior Tour and junior golf as a whole in the state since 2011. Included in those responsibilities is working the high school series.
“It starts with the number of kids playing golf,” Slack said of the rising scores. “But it’s like anything else, it’s cyclical. Basketball gets down a couple of years and you see it in baseball and other sports as well, though maybe not so much across the board.”
The decline in youth golf is mirroring a nationwide decline in organized youth sports as a whole, albeit at a bit of an accelerated rate.
The growth of travel and club sports has cut into established youth sports. According to “How Kids’ Sports Became a $15 Billion Industry,” a Time article from August 2017, Little League participation was down 20 percent from its peak in 2000.
Worse for golf, travel and club teams are most active in the summer, which looms in direct, growing competition with golf’s peak season. Along with that has come a surge in one-sport specialization among young athletes, which leaves little time to pick up a sport as demanding and difficult as competitive golf.
“There’s a lot of pressure on kids to compete on a high level and travel teams for baseball and basketball and others take up so much time,” WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said. “Does that leave enough time to pick up a game like golf? There’s just so many things that kids can be doing.”
Time and family obligations
Golf is hard.
It has become a slogan adopted by the PGA Tour in highlights of PGA Tour players missing short putts or shanking shots.
But it’s also a fact, and one that can deter those without the time and money to pour into it from playing at all.
“Unless you’re part of a family of golfers and have been playing since you were young, it can be too damn hard,” Hutchinson said. “A lot of people don’t have the commitment to get better. It takes taking lessons and hitting thousands of balls to learn how to play and play well.”
Even if the goal isn’t to become a scratch golfer, for the average working person, time on the course is becoming increasingly hard to spare, especially for adults with families, jobs and other priorities.
“A lot of younger guys grew up playing, made a decent income and joined a country club,” Hutchinson said. “Then they got married, had kids and realized they weren’t playing as many rounds as they used to. They put pencil to paper to figure out how much each round is costing them and begin to think, ‘If I really need to play, I can play at Big Bend or Little Creek.’
“The golfing population in Kanawha County before was around 2 percent, but that’s not the case anymore,” he added. “It’s probably 1 percent, maybe less. The average family has four people and the wife has to work now to have anything. You’ve got two kids and one plays soccer and the other one plays softball and instead of three months, it’s year round.
“Golf is in a difficult place and it has been for the last five or six years. We still have some avid players, people that just love it. But you just don’t see that many young people playing anymore unless their parents are playing.”