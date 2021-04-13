Junior Collin Cottrell came two outs away from throwing a no-hitter Tuesday evening before settling for a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 prep baseball win at Herbert Hoover.
Cottrell struck out eight for Sissonville (1-0), allowing just a one-out single to Matt Toops in the seventh inning. Levi Tinsley had two hits for the Indians. Ryan Beasley pitched five solid innings for Hoover (1-1).
Hurricane 7, Huntington 3: The Redskins scored four runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after two innings in earning the home win.
Luka Moore and Bryson Rigney both had a pair of RBIs for Hurricane (1-0) and Ethan Spolarich collected three walks. Justin Legg had a pair of hits for Huntington.
Cabell Midland 2, George Washington 1: Logan Lingenfelter went the distance with a five-hitter and struck out 10 against one walk for the host Knights. Drew Elkins was 2 for 3 for Midland, which scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.
For the Patriots, Cameron Reed was 2 for 3 and Will Ellis tripled.
Softball
Riverside 7, Oak Hill 6: Haley Myers went 4 for 4 and Abby Hood struck out 12 as the host Warriors opened with a nine-inning victory. The winning run scored in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error.
For the Red Devils, Kaley Mann went 2 for 5.
Cabell Midland 11, Capital 1: The Knights trailed 1-0 but scored 11 runs over the last three innings in the road win.
Madelyn Meadows was 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Midland, which pounded out 19 hits. Tracie Long drove in the Capital run.
Sissonville 8, Point Pleasant 0: Madison Legg threw a five-inning two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to spark the visiting Indians.
Emma Meade (3 for 4) and Gracelyn Hill (homer) were the hitting standouts for Sissonville. Riley Cochran doubled for the Black Knights.