Junior Collin Cottrell came two outs away from throwing a no-hitter Tuesday evening before settling for a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 prep baseball win at Herbert Hoover.
Cottrell struck out eight for Sissonville (1-0), allowing just a one-out single to Matt Toops in the seventh inning. Levi Tinsley had two hits for the Indians. Ryan Beasley pitched five solid innings for Hoover (1-1).
Hurricane 7, Huntington 3: The Redskins scored four runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after two innings in earning the home win.
Luka Moore and Bryson Rigney both had a pair of RBIs for Hurricane (1-0) and Ethan Spolarich collected three walks. Justin Legg had a pair of hits for Huntington.
Softball
Riverside 7, Oak Hill 6: Haley Myers went 4 for 4 and Abby Hood struck out 12 as the host Warriors opened with a nine-inning victory. The winning run scored in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error.
For the Red Devils, Kaley Mann went 2 for 5.
Cabell Midland 11, Capital 1: The Knights trailed 1-0 but scored 11 runs over the last three innings in the road win.
Madelyn Meadows was 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Midland, which pounded out 19 hits. Tracie Long drove in the Capital run.