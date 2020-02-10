Bre Wilson and Maggie Richards each registered 18 points as Class AAA No. 2 Parkersburg routed fourth-ranked George Washington 81-47 Monday evening in girls prep basketball in Parkersburg.
Maddi Leggett added 17 points and Aleea Crites donated 13 for the Big Reds (13-5), who outscored the Patriots 46-16 in the second half to pull away.
Kalissa Lacy poured in a game-high 28 points to lead GW (11-6).
South Charleston 59, Buckhannon Upshur 36: Myra Cuffee tossed in 21 points as South Charleston won at home.
Maliha Witten donated 13 points and Mia Terry tacked on 10 for the Black Eagles, who soared out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Shelby McDaniels scored 12 points to BU.
Herbert Hoover 73, Greater Beckley Christian 43: Allison Dunbar registered 27 points and the Huskies knocked down 11 3-pointers as Herbert Hoover rolled to the road win.
Regan Geary added 12 points and Caroline Woody added 11 for Hoover (14-7). Grace Mitchell scored 17 points and Allie Smith tallied 13 to lead the Crusaders.
Parkersburg South 58, Waterford, Ohio 37: Erin Williams fired in 15 points as Parkersburg South picked up a home win.
Hannah Wingrove and Skylar Bosley each tacked on 12 points and Rylee Harner had 11 for the Patriots (5-12). Mackenzie Suprano led Waterford with 10 points.
PikeView 52, Bluefield 41: Laken McKinney recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds to lift PikeView over visiting Bluefield.
Hope Craft chipped in 11 points for the Panthers (12-8). Jaisah Smith led the Beavers with 23 points.
Boys
Parkersburg South 70, Capital 66: Jeff Tucker scored the go-ahead layup with 20 seconds remaining and Cameron Marks came up with a steal eight seconds later as Parkersburg South knocked off Capital in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
Malaki Sylvia scored a career-high 31 points to pace the Patriots (10-6), while Alex Woolard fired in 14. Ekia Kerion Martin led the Cougars (10-8) with 20 points.
St. Albans 62, Oak Hill 37: Jaimelle Claytor racked up 16 points and Ethan Clay notched 12 as St. Albans won in the Little General Shootout.
Braxton Good added 11 points for the Red Dragons (10-7) and Rodney Toler tacked on 10. Oak Hill drops to 6-10.
Charleston Catholic 84, Richwood 34: Charleston Catholic ran out to a 56-9 lead at halftime and coasted to win over Richwood at the Little General Shootout.
Chase Dalporto scored 15 points to lead the Irish (12-4) as 12 players sccored for Catholic. Zion Suddeth contributed 13 points and Marshall Pile added 11.
St. Joseph 68, Ravenswood 62: Jaylen Motley scored 23 points and Zavion Johnson added 17 to power St. Joseph past Ravenswood in the Little General Shootout.
Caden Ehrim and Jayden Price each tacked on 12 points for the Irish (8-9). Jaycob Creel dropped in 24 points to lead the Red Devils (8-9) and Shawn Banks donated 14.
Lewis County 70, Clay County 59: Asa Post poured in 29 points to lead Lewis County to the road win.
Kyle Gannon scored 13 points, while Nick Kuhn tallied 11 and Will Hunt 10 for the Minutemen (5-14). Curtis Litton paced the Panthers (12-5) with 17 points and Colten Pritt and Grant Krajeski each scored 15.
East Fairmont 64, Braxton County 49: Aiden Slusser netted 19 points and Luke Pollock dropped in 15 as East Fairmont won on the road.
Ethan Harvey had 14 points and Trey Rogers tallied 13 for Fairmont (8-8). Jadyn Stewart knocked down seven 3s on his way to 23 points to lead the Eagles (12-5).