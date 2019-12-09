Allison Dunbar had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in leading Herbert Hoover to a 45-34 home victory over Logan in girls prep basketball Monday.
Caroline Woody added 14 points for Hoover (2-1), Taylor Ray had 11 points, and Courtney Dunbar grabbed 10 rebounds. Emma Elkins led Logan (1-1) with 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 47, Buffalo 35: Hannah Rahin scored 11 points, Sydney Bolles added 10 and Catholic (1-1) went on the road to register its first win of the season.
Abby Darnley led all scorers with 15 points for the Bison (2-1).
South Charleston 56, St. Albans 36: The Black Eagles outscored the Red Dragons by six points in each of the first three quarters to slowly pull away for the road win.
Maliha Witten (18 points) and Genevieve Potter (16) points combined for 34 for the Black Eagles (2-0). Abi Melton scored a team-high 11 points for St. Albans (0-2).
Wayne 59, Point Pleasant 27: Kierstin Stroud and Jasmine Tabor scored 11 points apiece as visiting Wayne (2-0) rode a balanced scoring effort to a victory.
Tayah Fetty scored 12 points to lead the Big Blacks (1-1).
Greenbrier East 100, Bluefield 47: The visiting Spartans erupted for 69 first-half points and cruised to a road win. A game after scoring 40 points in a win over Riverside, Haley McClure poured in 41 for East (4-0) with Amya Damon adding 19 points to go with 12 assists and seven steals. Taylor Dunbar chipped in 13 for the Spartans.
Jaisah Smith led the way for Bluefield (0-2) with 21 points.