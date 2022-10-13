Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs may be a thorn in the side of her competitors for the next few years.
Boggs, a freshman, earned the girls individual title at the Kanawha County cross country championship meet, pacing the field with a time of 20:12.7 Thursday at Meadowood Park in Tornado.
Catholic also earned a team score of 33 to win its second Kanawha County team title in a row.
Nitro’s boys earned the team title with 57 points and Ryan Bazzle of George Washington was the boys individual champion with a time of 16:14.6, a personal record and more than a minute faster than his 2021 county championship time (17:46.3).
“It’s been an up and down season for me,” Boggs said. “I just wanted to finish my season out good and now I’m preparing for states. The weather was good. The course was very flat except for that one very big hill. It was a huge hurdle.”
Catholic coach Hilton Ingraham was happy with Boggs and the rest of his team.
“It’s been a season of hard work for her dating back to mid-July,” Ingraham said. “The benefit for her was we ran out here in the Coal River Classic three weeks ago so she was familiar with the course. She’s put a lot of work in and it showed up today. To come in as a freshman and to be the county champ, she’s having a year that people dream about as a senior.”
Boggs has a good supporting cast as three other Irish girls finished in the top 10. Aurelia Kirby placed fourth (21:02.2), Hannah Fisher was fifth (21:23.7) and Lucia Okuno earned eighth (22:14.4).
George Washington was the second-place girls team with 48 points, followed by St. Albans (67) and Herbert Hoover (73).
Charleston Catholic and George Washington tied for second place behind Nitro with 68 points and St. Albans was fourth with 71.
Lance Busse, Sam Aulenbacher and Shadan Schoolcraft had the best times for Nitro’s boys. Busse placed eighth (17:47.9), Schoolcraft was 11th (18:15.2) and Aulenbacher earned 12th (18:32.6).
Nitro coach Chrystal Legros wasn’t surprised her boys earned the championship.
“Our boys have really put in the work over this season,” Legros said. “Today was not a surprise but a surprise. They all [earned personal records] with phenomenal times but it’s because they’ve really put in the work.”
In last season’s county championship, Herbert Hoover’s John Duvall and Bazzle finished first and second, respectively. The two finished first and second again on Thursday, just in different order. Bazzle bested Duvall (16:38.9) by 24.3 seconds.
Bazzle and Duvall are friends who work and train together. Bazzle talked about his win.
“I went out and it felt pretty smooth for the first 2 miles and that last mile is pretty rough because of that little hill,” Bazzle said. “But other than that I felt pretty smooth. It was a good race. My buddy John, we work at a running shop together. We train in the offseason. It’s always a pleasure to get to race against him even though he wasn’t able to beat me today.”
“Last year I got him here but this year he got me,” Duvall said. “It’s always fun running with him but he set the pace and it was hard to match.”
Rounding out the top five individual boys finishers were Gage Fox (GW, 17:33), Skylar Hundall (Riverside, 17:35.3) and Hunter Perry (Charleston Catholic, 17:35.7).
Trailing Boggs among the girls individual finishers were GW’s Ava Mitias (20:24), St. Albans’ Abigail Torman (20:27.5). Kirby and Fisher rounded out the top five.
AWARDS: Boggs was named girls Kanawha County Runner of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Ingraham was named Kanawha County Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.
On the boys side, St. Albans coach Josh McClung was named Kanawha County Coach of the Year, Bazzle is Runner of the year and Aulenbacher was named Freshman of the Year.