Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs runs ahead of the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Kanawha County cross country girls championship meet Thursday at Meadowood Park in Tornado.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic’s Bella Boggs may be a thorn in the side of her competitors for the next few years.

Boggs, a freshman, earned the girls individual title at the Kanawha County cross country championship meet, pacing the field with a time of 20:12.7 Thursday at Meadowood Park in Tornado.

