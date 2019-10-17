ONA — Cabell Midland’s boys and girls teams swept the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country championships Thursday at Chris Parsons Track.
Cabell Midland’s boys took second, third, fifth, ninth and 12th place for 31 points to easily win the championship over George Washington’s 73 points.
Leading the way for the Knights was Cooper Gibson, who turned in a time of 16:31.06 to take second place overall. Behind him was Sam LeRose in third, Carter McKenna in fifth, Kaden Salmons in ninth and Will Turman in 12th.
Hurricane finished in third place with 76 points. The Redskins’ Wyatt Hanshaw was the individual winner with a time of 16:06.
“I wanted to stay undefeated within the state so I did what I planned to do,” said Hanshaw, a senior. “I wanted to do a sub-16. I just missed it.”
After Hanshaw, Hurricane placed Nick Kennedy at 10th and Brady Dawkins at 19th. George Washington placed Maverick Thaxton, Ian Wilson, Jared Martin and Nadeem Jones between Dawkins and Kennedy to edge out Hurricane for MSAC runner-up.
The girls’ competition was much closer.
Cabell Midland and Hurricane each finished with 42 points through its first five runners, including girls MSAC individual champion Emma Jenkins of Cabell Midland and runner-up Audrey Hall of Hurricane.
Breaking the tie was Cabell Midland’s sixth runner, Emma Londeree, whose time of 21:26.86 placed her two places ahead of Hurricane’s sixth runner Katherine Sutton.
Jenkins said she was surprised at her finish and looks to keep improving for the regional meet Oct. 24 at Cedar Lakes.
“Last year, I barely made the top 10 and this year I won it,” said Jenkins.
Missing from the girls’ field was the 2018 MSAC and state champion Madison Trippett of Parkersburg who had to sit out due to a leg injury. She will reportedly return for the regionals.