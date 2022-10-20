Hurricane’s boys dominated the Class AAA Region 4 boys cross country meet Thursday afternoon in Ripley, winning the team title and claiming the top three individual finishers.
Hurricane sophomore Ty Steorts placed first in 15:48.60, followed by junior Aaron Kidd (15:51.34) and senior Nick Kennedy (16:15.77). The Redskins finished first as a team with 18 points, followed by Cabell Midland (49) and Parkersburg South (83).
Two other Hurricane runners finished among the top seven: senior Brady Dawkins (fifth, 17:07.42) and sophomore Milton Lewis (seventh, 17:24.11).
Hurricane’s girls, meanwhile, also qualified for the state meet as a team by finishing second with 52 points, trailing only Cabell Midland (33). Parkersburg placed third (70).
Redskins senior Audrey Hall was the individual champion at the regional, finishing first in 18:54.67. Hurricane sophomore Ella Hardin was third (20:11.99) and sophomore Kate Dempsey finished ninth (21:23.22).
The top 10 individuals and the top three teams in each regional qualify for the state meet, scheduled for Oct. 29 at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
CLASS AAA REGION 3: George Washington’s boys and girls teams both qualified for the state meet Thursday at the Class AAA Region 3 meet at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg.
For the boys, Ryan Bazzle led the Patriots, finishing second overall with a time of 17:19.4.
Woodrow Wilson finished first overall with 26 points, followed by GW (81) and St. Albans (86).
SA’s Noah Endres recorded a fourth-place finish with a time of 17:55.7, while the Red Dragons’ Josiah Lavender (18:40.8) and Ryan Vanbibber (18:45.9) finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Riverside’s Skylar Hudnall (18:14.9) tallied a fifth-place finish to punch his ticket to the state meet.
On the girls side, three Patriots finished in the top 20 to help George Washington pick up 83 points and claim third place.
Greenbrier East picked up 42 points to earn the regional crown, edging second-place Woodrow Wilson (45).
GW’s Ava Mitias (21:25) finished third overall, while Riya Jones (23:28) finished 14th and Clare James (24:16) 19th.
St. Albans’ Abigail Torman finished first overall, finishing in 20:39.9.
CLASS AA REGION 3: Herbert Hoover’s John Duvall finished second in the Class AA Region 3 meet at Westside High School in Clear Fork to earn a spot in the state meet.
Duvall, a senior, finished in 17:21.9, 10 seconds behind regional champion Jaeden Holstein of Shady Spring.
Two Herbert Hoover runners qualified on the girls side. Freshman Jenna Brown finished fifth in a time of 22:02.8, while teammate Karsen Fletcher, a senior, came in at 22:10.2.
Hoover’s girls also qualified for the state meet as a team by virtue of their third-place finish at the regional.
CLASS AA REGION 4: Winfield won the boys championship with 20 points. Wayne was second with 49 and Nitro third with 58. The Generals’ Brayden Marshall won the race in 16:09.75. Winfield’s Justin Lipscomb ran second in 16:46.92.
Winfield also won the girls crown with 18 points. Wayne was runner-up with 44 and Scott third with 80. Rachel Withrow of Winfield won the race in 19:14.14. The Generals’ Ava Ethridge was second in 19:36.17.
CLASS A REGION 3: Charleston Catholic swept the boys and girls divisions at the Class A Region 3 meet at Westside High School in Clear Fork.
For the boys, Catholic’s Isaac Collins finished first overall with a time of 18:12.5, followed by teammates Hunter Perry (18:21.3), Will Barton (19:28.2), and Raymond Keith (19:48.1) who finished second, third and fifth overall, respectively.
The Irish finished with 17 points, besting second place Webster County (42 points).
Catholic’s Dickinson Gould finished seventh overall with a time of 20:18, while teammate Ewan Becher (20:22.3) came in eighth.
On the girls side, the Irish’s Bella Boggs notched a first-overall finish, clocking a time of 20:34.9 to guide Catholic to 23 points and the Region 3 title.
Catholic’s Aurelia Kirby (20:57.3) finished second, followed by teammate Hannah Fisher (21:30.8) in third.
Richwood’s Baylee Jarrett (22:01) finished fourth, followed by James Monroe’s Katie Collins (22:12.4) to round out the top five.
Richwood finished second overall with 45 points, followed by Webster County (55).
Also for Catholic, Lucia Okuno finished seventh with a time of 22:34.8.
CLASS A REGION 4: Buffalo’s boys team finished in second place in the Class A Region 4 meet at the Wood County 4-H Campgrounds in Mineral Wells.
The Bison finished with 35 points behind region champion Williamstown (21). Buffalo had four runners finish among the top 10: Nick Pitchford, fourth (16:59), Patrick Reilly, sixth (17:10), Jackson Mallett, eighth (17:48) and Dylan Blacksire, 10th (18:24).
Williamstown’s Chase Trembly was the individual winner, finishing in 16:31.
Williamstown also won the girls team title, followed by Ravenswood and Wirt County. Williamstown’s Brianna Winsett finished first in 20:09.