Hurricane’s boys dominated the Class AAA Region 4 boys cross country meet Thursday afternoon in Ripley, winning the team title and claiming the top three individual finishers.

Hurricane sophomore Ty Steorts placed first in 15:48.60, followed by junior Aaron Kidd (15:51.34) and senior Nick Kennedy (16:15.77). The Redskins finished first as a team with 18 points, followed by Cabell Midland (49) and Parkersburg South (83).

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.

