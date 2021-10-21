Hurricane and Winfield were the Kanawha Valley’s big winners Thursday in the prep cross country regional meets held across West Virginia.
The Redskins and Generals each swept both the girls and boys team championships in their respective meets, while Charleston Catholic’s girls also claimed a regional title. The Kanawha Valley had teams competing in six different regional meets Thursday as schools qualified teams and individual runners for the Oct. 30 state meet at Cabell Midland.
In Class AAA Region 4 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, Hurricane’s Audrey Hall and Asha Bora crossed the finish line in first and second, respectively, leading the Redskins girls to the regional team championship, finishing ahead of runner-up Cabell Midland (23 to 51). Hall completed the course in 19 minutes, 42.73 seconds and Bora finished in 19:59.70.
Ripley ran third, also qualifying its team for the state meet along with Hurricane and Midland. Each regional in the state qualified varying numbers of teams and individuals for the state meet, depending on the amount of teams and runners who started the race. At least two teams in each regional advance to the state meet.
In the AAA Region 4 boys meet, Parkersburg’s Franklin Angelos was clocked in 16:20.76 to win the individual competition and was followed by the Hurricane trio of Ty Steorts (16:31.87), Aaron Kidd (16:38.43) and Nick Kennedy (17:05.82).
Hurricane had a team score of 33 to finish ahead of fellow state meet qualifiers Cabell Midland (51) and Parkersburg South (81).
In Class AAA Region 3 in Beckley, the St. Albans and George Washington’s boys teams qualified for the state meet by running second and third to regional champion Woodrow Wilson.
The Kanawha Valley had a pair of top-10 runners in the boys race, with GW’s Ryan Bazzle (17:50) placing fourth and Riverside’s Skylar Hudnall (18:01) placing seventh. SA’s Noah Endres (18:58) was his team’s highest finisher, placing 12th.
In the Region 3 girls meet, Woodrow Wilson took the team title, with Greenbrier East and Princeton placing second and third to also send their squads to the state meet. GW was fourth.
The highest Kanawha Valley finisher in the girls race was GW’s Alexis Graham (23:00.0) in seventh, with South Charleston’s Jessica West 11th in a time of 23:14.9.
In Class AA Region 4, Winfield’s Rachel Withrow was timed in 20:09.91 to take first place at Cedar Lakes, helping the Generals capture the team title with a margin of 26-39 over runner-up Wayne. Running second individually was Scott’s Jalynn Browning (20:54.00), followed by Winfield’s Miriam Al-Zoubi (20:56.99).
Winfield’s Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall took the top two places in the boys meet with respective times of 16:03.91 and 16:30.11. Landon Brumfield of Poca was third (17:26.88). The Generals also topped Wayne for the boys team title 23-48, like the girls ensuring their team a trip to the state meet.
In AA Region 3 at Clear Fork, Herbert Hoover had top-five finishers in both the boys and girls races, qualifying them for the state meet as individual runners. Karsen Fletcher (22:23) placed fifth in the girls event and John Duvall (17:52) was fourth in the boys race, with Huskies teammate Caleb Siders (18:11) running eighth.
In Class A Region 3 at Clear Fork, Charleston Catholic’s girls won the team title, edging Richwood 33-45 to send the Irish full squad to the state meet. The top finishers for Catholic were regional champ Aurelia Kirby (20:58.2) and Hannah Fisher (22:02.3), who placed fifth.
The Irish boys also advanced their team to the state meet by coming in second to Webster County (25-34) in team scoring in that division. The top finishers for Catholic were second-place Isaac Collins (18:37.7) and fourth-place Nicholas Shaf (19:04.5).
Buffalo competed in the Class A Region 4 boys meet at Mineral Wells, placing second to Williamstown (35-54) and qualifying as a team for the state meet. Also, Bison sophomore Patrick Reilly won the boys individual race with a time of 16:40. It was just his third time on the course.
“I wanted top three,” Reilly said, “and I knew who my people were in front of me and to stay with them the first lap. My coaches told me to turn it on at the mile and a half to 2 miles, and I did. That’s how I beat them. I want top five at states, but we’ll see how it goes.”
Buffalo’s Nicholas Pitchford (17:36), another sophomore, ran seventh.