ONA — Hurricane’s Ty Steorts and Audrey Hall entered Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country championship meet as two of the state’s top boys and girls runners, then backed that up by sweeping the individual titles at the league championship meet at Cabell Midland High School.
Steorts, a sophomore, turned in a finishing time of 15:59, six seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Aaron Kidd, the state’s No. 2-ranked runner, who finished second. Hall’s winning time of 18:59 had her 32 seconds ahead of second place.
Hurricane’s Nick Kennedy took third place and Brady Dawkins took fifth to place the Redskins as the top overall boys team at the meet.
Steorts said he arrived in Ona with the plan of making the MSAC championship a light workout more than a competitive race. In the final 1,000 kilometers of the 5-kilometer race, that plan changed.
“I started behind [Kidd] and was just going to take it slow, work on my recovery, and then the last 1K I started to turn it on,” Steorts said.
Kidd, a junior, posted a time of 16:05 while Kennedy finished at 16:19. Dawkins’ time of 16:58, along with Mason Lewis’ 10th-place finish, rounded out Hurricane’s team score of 21 points to earn the Redskins the league title.
Cabell Midland took second place with 45 points, led by junior Tristan Blatt’s fourth-place finish with a time of 16:44 on his home course.
Parkersburg finished third in the team standings with 89 points followed by St. Albans (126), Huntington (143), George Washington (143), Riverside (185) and Spring Valley (214).
Hall, the No. 2-ranked girls runner in the state, led the girls race throughout, but Cabell Midland posted three of the top-five best times to claim the team title.
Freshman Savannah Pritt finished with a time of 19:31 to take second, edging out Hurricane’s Ella Hardin, who finished in 19:40.
After St. Albans’ Abigail Torman claimed fourth place, the Knights’ Quinn Hazelett and Kate Meek took fifth and sixth place, respectively, to earn Cabell Midland 36 points.
“Savannah has battled Ella Hardin all year,” Midland coach Chris Parsons said. “This was her first time beating her.”
Hurricane finished with 62 points, good for second place despite the first- and third-place finishes from Hall and Hardin.
Parkersburg took third place with 66 points followed by St. Albans (125), George Washington (130), Huntington (131) and Spring Valley (188).
Keeping each of his runners healthy ahead of the region and state meets was Parsons’ goal, he said. The coach added that he kept one of Cabell Midland’s top runners, Tatum McKenna, out of the MSAC championship due to a nagging leg injury.
The Class AAA Region 4 meet is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Ripley. The state meet will be at Cabell Midland on Oct. 29.