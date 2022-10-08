Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — Hurricane’s Ty Steorts and Audrey Hall entered Saturday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country championship meet as two of the state’s top boys and girls runners, then backed that up by sweeping the individual titles at the league championship meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Steorts, a sophomore, turned in a finishing time of 15:59, six seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Aaron Kidd, the state’s No. 2-ranked runner, who finished second. Hall’s winning time of 18:59 had her 32 seconds ahead of second place.

Tags