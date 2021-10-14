Nitro’s Nicole Donato made her presence known in Kanawha County on Thursday evening.
The senior foreign exchange student from Italy posted a 5K time of 20:58.4 to claim the girls individual Kanawha County high school cross country championship at Meadowood Park in Tornado.
“When I finished racing I was very, very happy,” Donato said. “[The course] wasn’t so easy but I tried to do my best.”
Donato outpaced Charleston Catholic freshman Aurelia Kirby, who finished second by almost a minute with a time of 21:50.1.
Donato was a surprise for Nitro, as she showed up to practice at the beginning of the season unannounced and asked if she could run. After a physical, she was eligible and has since been dominant for Nitro.
“Nicole is a beast,” Nitro coach Chrystal Legros said. “This girl has a determination and a fight in her. We’ve matched her up with runners throughout races in the season to kind of pace off of them. Today we said, ‘You don’t have a front-runner, you are the front-runner.’ She got comfortable in her pace but also pushed it a little bit more.”
Catholic freshman Hannah Fisher was the third-place finisher with a time of 22:15.8.
Fisher was followed by Herbert Hoover junior Karsen Fletcher (22:55.2); Sissonville senior Amelia Compston (23:07.8) rounded out the top five individual girls.
Catholic won the team championship with a low score of 33, and Kirby and Fisher were its quickest finishers.
Nitro (54) earned a second-place team finish. Donato and senior Patricia Ward (24.:02.2, sixth place) had the top times for the Wildcats.
George Washington (57) finished in third place as junior Nadia Flores (24:31.9, seventh) and sophomore Alexis Graham (25:10.0, ninth) posted the top times for the Patriots.
Sissonville finished fourth with 86 points. Compston and sophomore Lily Taylor Whittaker (27:22.2, 16th) were the quickest finishers for the Indians.
St. Albans, Hoover’s Duvall tops in boys race
Herbert Hoover junior John Duvall outpaced the rest of the field with a time of 17:30.4 to claim the boys individual Kanawha County championship.
He outran GW junior Ryan Bazzle (17:46.3), who finished in second place, by 16 seconds.
“It was a hard race,” Duvall said. “I knew I couldn’t go out too fast because I’d die. I just tried to stay with [Bazzle] until the end then I just overtook him. That’s what I was thinking going into it. I just tried to stay with the front pack until I could overtake him.”
Hoover senior Caleb Siders finished in third place (18:34.0), St. Albans junior Noah Endres finished in fourth (18:51.5). Catholic freshman Issac Collins rounded out the top five (18:52.6).
St. Albans claimed the team title with 49 points as Endres and sophomore Josiah Lavender (19:19.3, seventh place) were the top finishers for the Red Dragons. Catholic finished in second place (55) as freshman Isaac Collins (18:52, fifth) and senior Nicholas Shaf (19:03.4, sixth) had the best finishes for the Irish.
GW came in third (84), led by Bazzle and senior Luke Graham (20:09.3, 11th) and Hoover (99) was fourth, led by Duvall and Siders.