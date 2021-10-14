The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nitro’s Nicole Donato made her presence known in Kanawha County on Thursday evening.

The senior foreign exchange student from Italy posted a 5K time of 20:58.4 to claim the girls individual Kanawha County high school cross country championship at Meadowood Park in Tornado.

“When I finished racing I was very, very happy,” Donato said. “[The course] wasn’t so easy but I tried to do my best.”

Donato outpaced Charleston Catholic freshman Aurelia Kirby, who finished second by almost a minute with a time of 21:50.1.

Donato was a surprise for Nitro, as she showed up to practice at the beginning of the season unannounced and asked if she could run. After a physical, she was eligible and has since been dominant for Nitro.

“Nicole is a beast,” Nitro coach Chrystal Legros said. “This girl has a determination and a fight in her. We’ve matched her up with runners throughout races in the season to kind of pace off of them. Today we said, ‘You don’t have a front-runner, you are the front-runner.’ She got comfortable in her pace but also pushed it a little bit more.”

Catholic freshman Hannah Fisher was the third-place finisher with a time of 22:15.8.

Fisher was followed by Herbert Hoover junior Karsen Fletcher (22:55.2); Sissonville senior Amelia Compston (23:07.8) rounded out the top five individual girls.

Catholic won the team championship with a low score of 33, and Kirby and Fisher were its quickest finishers.

Nitro (54) earned a second-place team finish. Donato and senior Patricia Ward (24.:02.2, sixth place) had the top times for the Wildcats.

George Washington (57) finished in third place as junior Nadia Flores (24:31.9, seventh) and sophomore Alexis Graham (25:10.0, ninth) posted the top times for the Patriots.

Sissonville finished fourth with 86 points. Compston and sophomore Lily Taylor Whittaker (27:22.2, 16th) were the quickest finishers for the Indians.

St. Albans, Hoover’s Duvall tops in boys race

Herbert Hoover junior John Duvall outpaced the rest of the field with a time of 17:30.4 to claim the boys individual Kanawha County championship.

He outran GW junior Ryan Bazzle (17:46.3), who finished in second place, by 16 seconds.

“It was a hard race,” Duvall said. “I knew I couldn’t go out too fast because I’d die. I just tried to stay with [Bazzle] until the end then I just overtook him. That’s what I was thinking going into it. I just tried to stay with the front pack until I could overtake him.”

Hoover senior Caleb Siders finished in third place (18:34.0), St. Albans junior Noah Endres finished in fourth (18:51.5). Catholic freshman Issac Collins rounded out the top five (18:52.6).

St. Albans claimed the team title with 49 points as Endres and sophomore Josiah Lavender (19:19.3, seventh place) were the top finishers for the Red Dragons. Catholic finished in second place (55) as freshman Isaac Collins (18:52, fifth) and senior Nicholas Shaf (19:03.4, sixth) had the best finishes for the Irish.

GW came in third (84), led by Bazzle and senior Luke Graham (20:09.3, 11th) and Hoover (99) was fourth, led by Duvall and Siders.