Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221009 msac 31.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Hurricane’s Ty Steorts took first place in the boys Class AAA cross country state championships Saturday.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

ONA — Three Putnam County distance runners claimed individual championships on Saturday at the West Virginia cross country championships at Cabell Midland High School, and Winfield’s girls team won the Class AA championship for the second year in a row.

Ty Steorts claimed Hurricane High School’s first boys individual cross country state championship in Class AAA, while Winfield’s Brayden Marshall and Ava Ethridge captured boys and girls individual Class AA championships, respectively.

Tags