A long, strange season culminates with a familiar event as Cabell Midland High School hosts the annual West Virginia high school cross country state championships on Saturday.
For all the adversity and unexpected challenges of this season, the Mountain State’s top runners will be rewarded with the chance to shine. Class A girls will begin the day’s activities at 9 a.m., with the Class A boys to follow at 9:45 a.m. Class AA girls will start at 12:30 p.m., with the boys at 1:15 p.m. Class AAA girls will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys at 4:45 p.m.
“If you had asked me back in July if we would have gotten to this point, I would be hard-pressed to think we would make it this far,” Midland coach Chris Parsons said, “but fortunately for the runners, they get the opportunity to compete on Saturday, so I’m excited not just for our team, but for the entire state.”
This year’s championship events will feature three separate class races. In recent years, runners competed in combined Class AA-A boys and girls races, with separate team titles awarded, but a single All-State squad. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission opted this year to create distinct races for each class, and this should also help keep participants and fans more socially distant, Parsons said.
Other pandemic-related changes include required masks, with the exception of runners during the race. Only those who purchased tickets in advance will be admitted and the awards ceremonies will be held on the football field rather than the gymnasium. Those not directly involved with the awards ceremony will be asked to leave the campus following the conclusion of each race.
Class A boys
Doddridge senior Carter Lipscomb, a three-time All-State finisher, enters as the favorite individually, and he’ll look to lead the Bulldogs to the team title, with a tough test from Ritchie County.
Lipscomb finished second last year in 16:24.21, less than four seconds behind Fairmont Senior’s Ethan Kincell, yet Lipscomb crossed as the state’s top Class A runner.
Ritchie placed fourth overall as a team last season in the combined AA-A race, but finished as the top Class A squad, edging Doddridge. Williamstown is also expected among top teams, according to RunWV.com.
Class A girls
Williamstown’s Ella Hesson, a senior, will look to add another title to her collection after capturing the individual state win as a sophomore.
Hesson enters as the expected top runner, a year removed from placing second — less than seven seconds behind East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher — though Hesson crossed as the top Class A finisher in 19:00.10.
The Yellow Jackets boast as many as four runners who could place among the top 10. Williamstown placed second last season and third two years ago, both times finishing as the top Class A squad.
Individually, Hesson will duel Doddridge County sophomore Lexie Lamb for the individual title. The Bulldogs are projected second by RunWV.com, while sophomore Gabbie Custer, an All-State contender, looks to lead Charleston Catholic among teams battling for the third team spot.
Class AA boys
With as many as five runners capable of placing in the top 20, Frankfort will look to take the team crown, while two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and Winfield will also vie for top team spots.
Individually, Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes, both seniors, are expected to place among the top three, with Winfield junior Matthew Scheneberg also in the mix for a top podium position.
Class AA girls
Winfield sophomore Rachel Withrow will lead a talented Generals squad with sights set atop the podium.
“This group of girls we have, they’re incredible student-athletes,” Winfield coach Ron Arthur said. “They’re real dedicated. There’s no magic trick, there’s no hack, there’s no cheat code for what they do. They show up and grind it out every day.”
Withrow, who finished sixth last season, will battle Christopher, the defending champ from East Fairmont, with Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein also expected to be a contender for the top spot.
Beyond Withrow, Winfield seniors Alanna Roberts and Ella Wikel are also expected among top 10.
In team standings, Wayne, Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour also list among top contenders.
Class AAA boys
University junior Josh Edwards, the defending individual title holder, returns to lead his Hawks in defense of their team championship, while Morgantown, host Midland and others will look to upset.
“University is definitely the team to beat,” Parsons said. “Morgantown has a very good team. Hurricane’s got a good team. We’re solid. It’s just basically who shows up on Saturday and who puts it together.”
Edwards won last year with a time of 15:49.88, improving six seconds upon his runner-up finish as a freshman. In addition to Edwards, junior Rocco Devincent and senior Jordan Thomas lead the Hawks, as the team’s top five runners are all expected among top 25 finishers.
For Midland, senior Sam Lerose and junior Cooper Gibson are also expected among the top 10, with senior Carter McKenna vying to earn All-State status, too.
Hurricane freshman Aaron Kidd will look to earn All-State status in his state meet debut.
Class AAA girls
Defending champion Morgantown will also look to capture individual and team titles.
Mohigans sophomore Irene Riggs is projected to win, according to RunWV.com, with teammates Amelia Summers and Lea Hatcher, the reigning champ, also in the top 10. Six Morgantown runners are expected among the top 20.
University senior Caroline Kirby and freshman Mia Murray are predicted to finish among the top five, with University projected to place second.
Ripley freshman Ellie Hosaflook expects to contend for a top podium position, while other top team contenders include Woodrow Wilson, Ripley and Preston.
Among locals, Hurricane sophomore Audrey Hall is expected to vie for All-State status.