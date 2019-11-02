ONA -- Cabell Midland cross country head coach Chris Parsons said he knew it would be a tough battle for the Knights girls to capture a state title at the championship meet Saturday at the track named in his honor.
He had hoped his boys, the defending Class AAA state champions, would fare better, though.
Both teams finished in fourth place, a good finish for the girls, and a finish for the boys that was good considering the circumstances.
"Once we saw University was running its top five runners I knew they would win and they dominated," said Parsons. "It was a tight race for second, third and fourth."
Josh Edwards turned in a time of 15:50.00 to win the individual boys title and set the tone for the rest of his University teammates, who also took two other top-10 finishes to give the Hawks their first title since 2017.
Hurricane's Wyatt Hanshaw, running his final cross country state meet as a senior, finished 14 seconds behind Edwards, a position he held throughout the race but was unable to make up ground on the eventual champion.
"It was a good race. Obviously I would have liked to win like everybody else. I'm happy with second place though," Hanshaw said. "Josh was the only one I haven't raced in the state."
Cabell Midland's top boys runner, Cooper Gibson, was in third through the first mile of the race but faded behind Cole Friend in the second mile and finished seventh. Gibson, a sophomore, said he knew the Knights' performance wasn't its best.
"We were supposed to be better," said Gibson, whose official time was 16.26.4. "We had some runners not feeling well this week."
Riverside’s Trevor Carson, who ran a 16:25.5, pushed Gibson out of sixth place. The Knights' next top finishers were Sam LeRose, who took 11th, and Carter McKenna, who took 12th.
University's 66 team points put it ahead of runner-up Morgantown (85), third-place Preston (94) and Midland (95). Hurricane's 137 put it a distant fifth.
Morgantown's Lea Hatcher took the girls individual title with a time of 17:24.7, seven seconds off the girls course record of 17:17 set in 2012 by St. Marys' Maggie Drazba.
Hatcher's teammates Athena Young and Irene Riggs took second and third respectively, to give Morgantown the girls Class AAA team title with 39 points. University, the defending champion, placed three runners in the top 10 but its 64 team points left the Hawks a distant second followed by Preston (85), Cabell Midland (128) and Hurricane (136).
"Emma Jenkins had a heck of a race and [Tatum] McKenna was 12th but she was 10 seconds from finishing in the top 10," Parsons said.
Jenkins, the Mountain State Athletic Conference champion, took seventh place and was the Knights' top finisher with a time of 19:25.1. Hurricane's Audrey Hall took eighth place with a time of 19:37.01.
The defending champion, senior Madison Trippett of Parkersburg, placed fourth with a time of 18:46.7, overcoming stress fractures in both of her femurs suffered at different times this season.
Erykah Christopher, a junior from East Fairmont, won the Class AA-A individual title with a time of 18:53.4, just seven seconds ahead of Ella Hesson of Williamstown.
Senior Ethan Kincell of Fairmont Senior captured the boys Class AA-A state championship by a close margin over Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County.
Fairmont Senior won both the boys and girls titles in Class AA-A.