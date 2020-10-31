ONA — It was no secret that both University and Morgantown were bringing strong teams to the West Virginia cross country state championships Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.
The two schools finished at the top of the leaderboard in both the boys and girls Class AAA team results. The Hawks (47 points) emerged as state champions, edging out the Mohigans (74) in the boys race. Cabell Midland ran third.
“University and Morgantown are tough but our boys finished a solid third,” Knights coach Chris Parsons said. “We had several that were just outside the Top 10. They went after it and went out hard, attacked the hill good and finished strong. Overall, I’m pretty pleased.”
In the AAA girls race, state champion Morgantown led the way with 35 points followed by University (69). Woodrow Wilson (119) finished third and Preston (129) and Ripley (144) rounded out the top five.
Individually, University’s Josh Edwards clocked the fastest course time of the day with a 15:25.48 clip to win the individual title in Class AAA. He was followed by teammate Rocco DeVincent, who finished as the runner-up. Hurricane freshman Aaron Kidd placed 10th.
Morgantown runner Irene Riggs (17:59.82) claimed the individual title in the girls race while teammate Lea Hatcher finished in second. Hurricane’s Audrey Hall (19:41.52) placed fifth overall with a time of 19:41.52
In the 12-team field for the boys, Hurricane (163 points, sixth place) had the highest finish of Kanawha Valley teams, followed by St. Albans (263, 11th) and George Washington (289, 12th).
Hurricane also finished sixth in the team race on the girls side. Cabell Midland ran seventh and George Washington 11th in the 12-team field.
In Class AA, the Frankfort boys team claimed the team title after placing three runners in the top 10 individually, finishing just five points ahead of runner-up Fairmont Senior. The Winfield boys team ran third.
“We ran pretty good today. Not as good as what I thought we could be, but we improved times from when we ran this course at the beginning of the year,” Generals coach Shawn Anderson said.
The Generals also fared well in the girls race with a second-place team finish behind champion Fairmont Senior. The Wayne girls team finished fifth behind Phillip Barbour and East Fairmont.
Winfield’s Rachel Withrow finished as the individual girls runner-up and was joined in the Top 10 by teammate Alana Roberts (10th).
“I’m excited. I ran well on the course today and I’m just excited that we got the chance to be here at all,” said Wilson.
Wayne freshman Olivia Williamson placed seventh individually, capping off an impressive first year with the Pioneers and even surprised herself a bit with her performance Saturday.
“I didn’t think I was going to be that fast. I didn’t think I would be a top-10 runner but I practiced really hard and did my best,” Williamson said.
The Wayne boys team finished eighth overall. Freshman Chance Thompson placed 12th individually.
In Class A, Williamstown and Doddridge County girls finished in first and second place, respectively, while Ritchie County and Doddridge County claimed the top two spots in the boys race.
Charleston Catholic girls finished halfway up the leaderboard in fourth place as a team in Class A, which was run as a separate meet. Ravenswood finished eighth. On the boys side, the Irish placed sixth as a team.