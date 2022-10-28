Winfield’s cross country teams have a chance to make even more history on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.
The Generals swept Class AA in the 2021 state meet for the first time in school history and Winfield’s boys and girls are looking to win back-to-back state championships.
The meet begins at 9 a.m. with the Class AAA girls, then the Class AAA boys are sent off at 9:45. After the Class AAA awards, the Class A meet begins with the girls running at noon and the boys begin at 12:45 p.m. The girls Class AA meet starts at 3 p.m. followed by the Class AA boys at 3:45 p.m. to cap the day.
Winfield’s boys and girls teams both won their Class AA Region 4 meets to qualify for the state meet.
According to RunWV.com’s state meet forecast, Winfield’s boys are projected to finish second behind Frankfort and Winfield’s girls are favored to place first.
“We’re really looking forward to [Saturday],” Winfield boys coach Shawn Anderson said. “I think the boys are ready. Frankfort has a great team. They’re senior-laden. They’ve run well all year. It’s a big challenge but I think we’re up for the challenge.”
Brayden Marshall (16:09.75), the defending AA boys champion, and Justin Lipscomb (16:46.92) placed first and second, respectively, in the Class AA Region 4 meet.
But Anderson said it’s the fifth, sixth and seventh places that will decide the meet.
“Our five, six and seven are going to have to have a really good day,” Anderson said. “Frankfort is really strong across the board. We talked about what we need to do.”
It may come down to runners like Jordan Reesman (17:38.90) or Adam Criser (17:47.18) who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the regional meet.
Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson (15:51.90) and Steven Kent Niland (16:09.30) may give the Generals trouble as they finished first and second, respectively, in the Region 1 meet.
Class AA girls
Winfield’s girls are loaded with talent. Seven of the eight top finishers in the Region 4 match were Generals.
Winfield is led by senior defending Class AA individual champ Rachel Withrow, who placed first in the regional (19:14.14) in front of teammate Ava Ethridge, who placed second (19:36.17).
“We feel pretty good,” Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. “The kids have worked hard and put the time and effort into it. We’re excited about it. Rachel won it last year so we’ll see how it goes. You never know. We have four freshmen. Hopefully they can come through for us.”
Withrow and Ethridge are projected to finish first and second, respectively, on Saturday.
The Generals may be challenged by Braxton County and Fairmont Senior but if Winfield does not win a team title it will be an upset.
“Fairmont Senior is always up in there,” Bailey said. “Braxton County is pretty good. There’s a few of them up in there but those are the ones that are going to be pushing us for sure.”
Braxton County’s lead runner is freshman Allison Lloyd, who placed third in the Region 2 meet (22:43.40) and is projected to finish fifth individually in the state meet.
Class AAA girls
Hurricane placed second in the Region 4 meet and is projected to place sixth in the state meet. The Redskins are led by Audrey Hall, who won the regional meet with a time of 18:54.67.
Morgantown is projected to win the Class AAA girls team title.
George Washington qualified for the state meet, edging St. Albans for third place in the Region 3 meet. The Patriots are projected to finish in 11th place in the state meet.
Class AAA boys
Hurricane has a shot to win the team title, but the Redskins will have to get past a University team that is loaded. The Hawks were dominant in the Region 1 meet, with Hawks filling six of the seven top spots.
The Hawks are led by Ryan Blohm, who won the regional title (16:22.52).
Hurricane was similarly dominant in the Region 4 meet, as four of the top five finishers were Redskins.
The Redskins are led by Ty Steorts, who won the regional meet (15:48.60). Aaron Kidd (15:51.34) and Nick Kennedy (16:15.77) finished second and third, respectively, in the regional.
In the Region 3 meet, George Washington earned second and St. Albans placed third to qualify for the state meet, where the Patriots are projected to place ninth and the Red Dragons are projected to earn 10th.
Class A girls
Charleston Catholic was dominant in the Region 3 meet as freshman Bella Boggs put on a show, winning the individual title (20:34.90).
The Irish are projected to place third behind Williamstown and Doddridge County.
Doddridge is led by Lexi Lamb and Williamstown is led by Alyssa Sauro.
Class A boys
Buffalo was runner-up behind Williamstown last year and the Bison are projected to do the same thing this year.
The Bison placed second in the Region 4 meet behind Williamstown and are led by Nick Pitchford, who earned fourth individually (16:59.62).
Charleston Catholic’s boys won the Region 3 meet, led by Isaac Collins, who claimed the individual title (18:12.50).
The Irish are projected to place fifth in the state meet.