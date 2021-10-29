Winfield's boys and girls teams are the Kanawha Valley's best bets for bringing home championships at the 2021 state cross country meet, set for Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.
The Class AA girls race kicks things off at 9 a.m., followed by the Class AA boys at 9:45 p.m. The Class AAA girls will start their race at 11:45 a.m. and the Class AAA boys follow with a 12:15 p.m. start. Starting at 2:30 p.m. are the Class A girls and the boys finish the day with a 3:15 p.m. start time.
The top two team finishers in regional meets qualified for the state meet, and Winfield's boys and girls teams both won their Class AA Region 4 meets.
The Generals are favored to win the meet in both Class AA divisions according to RunWV.com and they look to bring home their first state title since the girls did it in 2018.
"We feel good," Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. "We just know that there's a lot more out there than what it shows. Fairmont Senior, those kids up north, they're pretty good. Wayne's tough. You never know what's going to happen when you get to the state meet."
Winfield's Rachel Withrow won the girls regional in a time of 20:09.9, leading the Generals to the regional team title with 26 points, followed by Wayne (39). Withrow and teammate Miriam Al-Zoubi, who finished third in the regional (20:56.9), are strong contenders for individual honors.
"They all work hard," Bailey said. "Rachel is pretty good, Miriam works really hard. Sophie Briscoe, she's a freshman, she's really stepped up and really made a difference and helped us. Nikki [Walker] and Allie [Germann], they both play soccer. Then we also have Savannah Weibl, she's come a long way, and Gabby Withrow."
Lydia Falkenstein of defending Class AA girls champion Fairmont Senior poses a threat to Winfield along with Wayne's Emily and Olivia Williamson.
Rain is predicted to fall throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning, which would make for muddy race conditions. Bailey said that won't play a huge factor in his team's performance.
"My quote has always been 'If it's raining we're training,'" Bailey said. "That doesn't affect us. Everyone's gonna be in the same conditions we're in. You just have to deal with it."
AA boys
Winfield's boys team dominated its regional meet as six of the top 10 finishers were Generals and Winfield won the team title with 23 points and Wayne finished in second (46) to qualify for the state meet.
"We've had a good week of practice," Winfield boys coach Shawn Anderson said. "The kids are looking forward to the opportunity we've been given. We're gonna go down there and compete."
Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall led Winfield's regional effort as Scheneberg won the individual title (16:03.9) followed by Marshall in second place (16:30.1). Anderson said their performance has been good but may not be what decides who wins the title.
"Matt and Brayden have been very consistent the whole year," Anderson said. "[Justin] Lipscomb, [Tyler] Weiford and [Jordan] Reesman are our three, four and five guys. The four and five could be the tipping point in this meet."
Hurricane girls in AAA running
Hurricane's girls won the Region 4 team title led by Audrey Hall and Asha Bora. Hall won the the individual regional title (19:42.7) followed by Bora in second place (19:59.7).
St. Albans finished in second place in the Region 3 boys regional and is led by Noah Endres, Josiah Lavender, John Payne and Ryan Vanbibber.
Hurricane's boys won the Region 4 meet (33) as Ty Steorts, Aaron Kidd and Nick Kennedy finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
Catholic has Class A hopes
Charleston Catholic's girls had a strong showing to win the Region 3 meet as Aurelia Kirby led the way individually with a first-place finish (20:58.2).
Charleston Catholic's boys finished second in the Region 3 meet and are led by Isaac Collins, who finished second (18:37.7).