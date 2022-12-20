Though it's the offseason for prep cross country in West Virginia, Winfield's Brayden Marshall represented the Mountain State on the national stage earlier this month.
Marshall, a junior who has received plenty of accolades for the Generals, placed 23rd in a field of 39 in the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships in San Diego on Dec. 10.
Marshall completed the 5-kilometer race with a time of 15:36.1, a little less than a minute behind the pace set by first-place finisher Kole Mathison (14:56.6) out of Carmel High School in Indiana.
There were four regions, Midwest, Northeast, South and West, and the top 10 runners from each region qualified for nationals. Marshall qualified for nationals by placing eighth (15:00.3) in the South regional meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 26.
"I was the only male to qualify in the state," Marshall said. "Alyssa Sauro from Williamstown qualified on the girls side. She did very well." Sauro, a sophomore, placed ninth in the national final (17:39.2).
"It really was just an incredible opportunity and experience," Marshall said. "It was so much fun to be able to go out there. We got out there and just from the beginning it was awesome. The stuff they gave us was awesome, different kinds of shoes. Of course we got uniforms and a bunch of other gear."
The field of runners was strong. Mathison is a state champion in Indiana and
Marshall himself has been the West Virginia Class AA individual boys state champion for the past two years (2021, 2022).
Marshall talked about being able to run with some of the nation's best high school runners.
"We got to meet a lot of amazing people," he said. "Even the runners from different regions, just getting to know them. But they also had professional athletes. It was just really awesome to be able to meet those people. It's a historic event.
"Being in a field with that many amazing runners was just a huge honor. To be from such a small, relatively unrepresented state, it was just really awesome. I believe [West Virginia] has had only four or five people qualify and this is the 43rd time doing it," Marshall added.
"Last year I was the double-A cross country state champion and I was the double-A state champion this year," he said. "I was runner-up in the 3,200 [meters in the] double-A state track meet. I came in third in the 1,600. Last year Winfield won the first ever boys cross country title in school history."
Champs Sports paid all of Marshall's expenses to fly out to San Diego and compete.
"They paid everything for me," Marshall said. "Of course my mom had to pay her fare for everything, but they paid for the planes, lodging, food. They did an amazing job.
"The day we got there, we got to go and visit some of the beaches and see the sights, which were cool," Marshall said. "We got to see the sea lions on the cliffs, which was really fun, but other than that it was events that they were putting on every night. They had a lot of fun stuff going on. They had a luau for us after the race. It was just really fun."