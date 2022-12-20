Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Brayden Marshall cross country
Winfield's Brayden Marshall (bib No. 68) crosses the finish line as the 23rd finisher of the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10 in San Diego. 

 Photo courtesy of Champs Sports

Though it's the offseason for prep cross country in West Virginia, Winfield's Brayden Marshall represented the Mountain State on the national stage earlier this month.

Marshall, a junior who has received plenty of accolades for the Generals, placed 23rd in a field of 39 in the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships in San Diego on Dec. 10.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

