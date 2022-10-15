Nitro's boys cross country team has a bright future.
The Wildcats brought six boys to the Kanawha County championships on Thursday at Meadowood Park and all of them were underclassmen.
Lance Busse (sophomore), Shadan Schoolcraft (sophomore), Sam Aulenbacher (freshman), Theo Atkinson (freshman), Colton Petty (freshman) and Dylan Poston (freshman), teamed up claim the Kanawha County team title.
Nitro (57 points) finished ahead of Charleston Catholic and George Washington, which tied for second (68), and St. Albans placed fourth (73).
Nitro coach Chrystal Legros said her runners' success is a result of the work they've put in.
"They ran some phenomenal times and it's because they really put in the work," Legros said. "It's freshmen and sophomores and one senior [Sam Templeton], pretty young team that has really bought in to what their coaches are saying. They're working hard."
Legros said winning the Kanawha County championship was not a surprise and it bodes well for the Wildcats' future.
"I think winning these meets at a young age, especially the championship going into regionals, it just shows them that their hard work is paying off," Legros said. "If they continue to do what their coaches are telling them to do, they're just going to get stronger and better and place top in the state as they continue to grow and get older."
Busse paced the Wildcats on Thursday as he placed eighth (17:47.9). He's reflected on the race in which he set his personal record.
"I'm not sure that we expected it but that was a tough race and we all pushed through," Busse said. "I think we all [set personal records] so it was a good race."
Busse is excited for what the future holds at Nitro.
"Our training is showing off so in the future I can only imagine," Busse said. "It's definitely going to be something good."
Schoolcraft placed 11th (18:15.2) in front of Aulenbacher, who was 12th (18:32.6). Aulenbacher said the team title was all about running as a team.
"I think we ran as a team and we competed and we ran together and that's the biggest part of it is running as a team and staying as a pack," Aulenbacher said. "I'm pleased with my time. We had a couple kids [set personal records] today. I think we're all just pumped and ready to go to regionals."
Like Busse, Aulenbacher said the Wildcats have a bright future.
"We're all basically freshmen and 10th graders and I think here in a couple years we will be really really good if we keep working hard and stay focused," Aulenbacher said.
Atkinson placed 14th on Thursday (18:44.3), Petty was 18th (19:24.8) and Poston placed 19th (19:35.9).
Nitro will run in the Class AAA Region 4 meet at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley on Thursday afternoon.