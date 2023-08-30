The football teams at George Washington and Ashland (Kentucky) have had a good relationship for the past decade-plus.
The Patriots and the Tomcats have met every year (other than the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season) since 2011, trading home games throughout.
On Friday at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High, GW (0-1) and Ashland (2-0) are scheduled to meet on the gridiron for the 12th and final time, at least of this era, as the Patriots look for their first win of the season and the Tomcats look to improve to 3-0.
GW leads the all-time series with a 7-4 record and the Patriots have won the last two meetings. GW downed Ashland 35-21 in 2021 and 21-14 last season.
Ashland is coming off a 2022 campaign in which the Tomcats made the Kentucky Class AAA state semifinals and posted a 9-5 record.
The Tomcats are off to a good start this season as well, with an opening 28-21 win over Raceland and a 56-13 Week 2 defeat of West Jessamine.
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. was at Putnam Stadium for the Colts game and knows Ashland is a dangerous team.
"They always have a very good ball club," Edwards said of the Tomcats. "They're well-coached and always have some nice, big linemen and they always have good skill. It's always a big challenge whenever we play them.
"It's been a good relationship and it's been a good several years, but it is coming to an end. Just looking forward to the opportunity to try to get better ourselves."
Ashland coach Chad Tackett is in his second year leading the Tomcats.
"It's always a good game for us, good competition," Tackett said. "They're well-coached and they have a good program with some tradition. It's been a fun series for us because they're kind of similar to us with what they do offensively and defensively. It's been a good run."
That said, other factors have played into the ending of the annual series.
"I was under the impression that I guess their conference couldn't align their dates or something of that nature," Tackett said. "Also, in Kentucky, we get a flat [ratings percentage index] rating for any schools that we play out of state. If we play an out-of-state school, regardless if they win nine games or they lose nine games, we still get the same amount of points if we win. From an RPI perspective, it hurts us for the playoffs because Kentucky doesn't track win-loss records of opponents out of state."
Regardless of RPI, bragging rights are at stake in the final Tomcat-Patriot matchup.
For Edwards and GW, the ship is in need of righting after absorbing a 49-21 thumping at Cabell Midland last week.
"We just have to continue to get better," Edwards said. "You hope you show your most improvement between your first and your second ball games. We're just working on some things to correct some mistakes that we made last week, trying to get better. We make a few adjustments here and there, and hope at the end maybe you have one more point than they do."
In the Midland game, quarterback Abe Fenwick completed 15 of 30 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. GW had 258 yards of total offense against the Knights.
Ashland returns a significant portion of its state semifinal group from last fall.
"We have a pretty good group back," Tackett said. "Kind of junior- and senior-dominated, with some really nice sophomore skill guys. Offensively, we're led by our quarterback LaBryant Strader, [wide receiver] Brandon Houston and [running back] Braxton Jennings. Braxton and LaBryant are juniors and Brandon is a senior. Asher Adkins is a senior wideout.
"It's a spread attack. We kind of spread it out and get the ball into the hands of our playmakers. We try to get as many guys touches as possible."
This season, Strader has completed 13 of 21 passes for 253 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
"Defensively, we're a 3-4 team," Tackett said. "We got two inside linebackers back that have been in the program for four years -- Sawyer Edens and Austin Nichols. We're kind of young in the secondary, starting one junior, two sophomores and a freshman."
Edwards certainly got a good look at the 2023 Tomcats when he made the trip to the Bluegrass State last week.
"The thing I saw is they're very disciplined," Edwards said. "They're a very disciplined ball club, offensively and defensively. They're strong up front. They have a lot of experience. Their skill is very good. They have a couple receivers who stretch the field. Their running backs run hard and their quarterback is very good."
GW has home-field advantage for the first time this season and Edwards said the Patriots are ready to play on the Hill.
"We're very excited to be back home," Edwards said. "We're hoping that helps us a little bit with the crowd behind us and some enthusiasm. People are looking forward to the game on Friday. It's Hall of Fame Night here, so some old GW Hall-of-Famers will be coming back. It should be a nice crowd. I'm hoping our kids show up and give them something to cheer about."