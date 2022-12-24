Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221224-hds-kennedy.jpg
Buy Now

Indiependence running back Judah Price (10) won the Kennedy Award as the premier football player in West Virginia.

 HEATHER BELCHER | Lootpress.com

BECKLEY — Judah Price’s first three years in high school were best summarized as “second best.”

The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year’s Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags