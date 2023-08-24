Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — This year’s “War on 34” was more like a field day for Hurricane.

Hurricane scored nine unanswered touchdowns and ran away with a 63-0 victory over visiting Winfield on Thursday at Hurricane High, as football season is now in full swing in West Virginia.

Stories you might like

Tags