HURRICANE — This year’s “War on 34” was more like a field day for Hurricane.
Hurricane scored nine unanswered touchdowns and ran away with a 63-0 victory over visiting Winfield on Thursday at Hurricane High, as football season is now in full swing in West Virginia.
Hurricane (1-0) has won 28 of the last 29 meetings between the teams and has a 14-game win streak against its Putnam County rival. Hurricane is now 51-28-4 all-time against Winfield in a series that began in 1933.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “Always in the first game, you have to clean some things up. This team is a tight football team. You look in that locker room, and I’m telling you they’re having fun. They’re letting all these haters out there in the world motivate them.”
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder wasn’t disappointed in the Generals’ effort.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Smolder said. “I’m proud of the preparation this week. I’m proud of their attendance this offseason. We had 70 kids working out before school who never missed. I’m proud of the fact that 98% of our roster is Winfield kids and kids that went through our middle school program and that live in our community. I’m proud of that, and I’m proud of our boys.”
Senior quarterback JacQai Long put on a show in his Hurricane debut.
Long, a Marshall commit, did it with his arm and legs. Long completed 6 of 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed seven times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyshawn Dues and Michael Terrell were Long’s main targets. Dues caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and Terrell caught four passes for a team-high 84 yards.
Kylan Grace rushed nine times for 72 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Samples rushed twice, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown rushing touchdown. Noah Vellaithambi rushed three times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed one of his three passes for 21 yards.
Hurricane’s defense was firing on all cylinders as it allowed just 241 total Winfield yards on offense, compared to Hurricane’s 712 offensive yards.
Mays said he was more impressed with Hurricane’s defense.
“You get a shutout any time, it’s a big deal,” Mays said. “For the defense, losing guys like Mondrell [Dean] and [Jackson] Rippetoe and Cam Phillips, for some of these other guys to step up and just play and take those roles, I was proud of them. [Winfield] is a pretty good double-A football team. That quarterback over there is very athletic, and I thought our kids did a very good job of containing him.”
Winfield quarterback Chase Massey had a hard time getting the ball downfield as he completed 2 of his 10 passes for 22 yards. Massey was effective with his legs as he consistently escaped Hurricane’s pressure, running 14 times for a team-high 91 yards.
“He played good and he can play better,” Smolder said. “His footwork, he’s a good athlete. We have the opportunity to work and get better. We’re not going to give up. It’s not in our DNA. We’re going to keep working.”
Winfield’s leading passer was Jared Miller, a backup who came on in the second half, as he completed one of his two passes for 32 yards.
Winfield is set to host Herbert Hoover next week, while Hurricane will travel to University of Charleston Stadium to face Capital.