Senior running back Shawn James had another big game, going over 100 yards rushing and receiving and scoring four touchdowns as Capital rallied for a 42-22 prep football victory at Riverside Friday night.
It’s the first victory for Cougars’ first-year coach Mark Mason, a longtime assistant who took over for Jon Carpenter this season.
James carried 11 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns on plays of 11 and 47 yards and caught seven passes from JacQai Long for 113 yards and two more scores on receptions of 70 and 12 yards. James now has nine touchdowns on the season.
Long completed 16 of 26 passes for 195 yards for the Cougars (1-3), and Zion Smith added 93 yards and two TD runs on 11 rushing attempts. Capital trailed 10-8 until James scored on a 70-yard reception with 38 seconds remaining before halftime.
The Warriors (0-4) got a solid game from running back Andrew Baria, who carried 29 times for 199 yards, including a 2-yard scoring run in the first half. Jake Walker hit on 12 of 28 passes for 156 yards, finding Brock Jeffries with a 36-yard TD toss.
Walker also had a 6-yard scoring run for Riverside, but the Warriors lost five of six fumbles and were penalized eight times for 97 yards.
Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0: Spring Valley scored on each of its six possessions in the first half as it drubbed host St. Albans.
Dalton Fouch threw for 150 yards and four scores and ran for another, Ty Batrum accounted for four TDs (three receiving, one rushing) and had 104 yards receiving, and Ben Turner added a 59-yard punt return to help the Timberwolves to a 48-0 lead at halftime.
Layne Adkins scored the lone touchdown in the second half.
Spring Valley finished with 352 total yards, while holding St. Albans to minus-3 yards.
Scott 48, Sherman 20: Scott (3-1) scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 20-18 third-quarter deficit and beat the visiting Tide.
Landon Stone scored five TDs for the Skyhawks, Carson Brinegar notched two scores and Cooper Martin added one.
Sherman (3-1) got a pair of scores from Colby Buzzard and one from TJ Hager.
Parkersburg 28, Parkersburg South 19: Austin Fleming returned a kickoff 43 yards for a score with just over 12 seconds remaining to help the Big Reds survive a late rally from the visiting Patriots.
With the Big Reds leading 21-6 after the third quarter, South’s Robert Shockey threw a 3-yard TD pass midway through the fourth and then scored on a 20-yard run with just under 20 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 21-19.
But the Patriots’ 2-point conversion attempt failed, setting up Fleming’s kickoff return to seal the win for the Big Reds.
Fleming finished with 78 yards and a TD on nine carries. Also for Parkersburg, Bryson Singer ran for 61 yards and a score on 18 rushes and David Parsons completed 8 of 14 passes for 112 yards, including a 33-yard scoring strike to Andrew Stalnaker.
Shockey accounted for 300 yards and three TDs to lead the Patriots, completing 21 of 30 passes for 182 yards and two scores and rushing for another 128 yards and a score on 24 carries.
Also for South, Cyrus Traugh caught 11 passes for 106 yards and two scores and ran for 39 yards on nine attempts.
Marietta 34, Ripley 14: Tyler Gerber completed 8 of 12 passes for 149 yards and three TDs as Marietta, Ohio, took down visiting Ripley.
Also for Marietta, Zach Bartlett rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries and returned an interception for a score, while Kayden Durham hauled in four catches for 89 yards and three scores.
Ty Stephens led the Vikings, completing 8 of 14 passes for 110 yards and two TDs against two interceptions and Brady Anderson ran for 49 yards on 10 touches. Also for Ripley, Parker Boyd caught two passes for 54 yards and two scores.
East Fairmont 24, Braxton County 20: Ian Crookshanks completed 14 of 20 passes for 165 yards and one TD as East Fairmont held off host Braxton County.
Vaughn Frederick ran for 89 yards and a TD on 13 carries, William Sarsfield added a 25-yard scoring run, and Alex Culp hauled in a 53-yard TD pass for the Bees, who racked up 331 total yards.
For the Eagles, Andrew Pritt gained 79 yards and an TD on 11 carries, Richard Leegan picked up 74 yards and a score on 10 totes and Logan Bennett completed 3 of 9 passes for 95 yards and a score against two interceptions.
Also for Braxton, Ethan Cunningham caught an 87-yard TD pass.
Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14: Marquelle Davis accounted for 184 yards and three TDs as Greenbrier East rolled to a road win.
Davis threw for 140 yards and two TDs and ran for 44 yards and another score. Also for the Spartans, Ian Cline ran for 101 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 88 yards and Bryson Ormsbee hauled in two TD passes.
For the Bucs, Savion Farmer returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and Liam Garcia added a 28-yard TD run.
Thursday’s game
Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13: Nick Kellar completed 16 of 24 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns, all to John Lopez, as the Cougars broke away from a 7-all halftime tie to earn the victory.
Lopez caught seven passes for 123 yards for Lincoln (3-0).
For the Grizzlies (2-1), Kaleb Clark ran 21 times for 155 yards and caught a 15-yard TD pass from Brycen Morriston. Wesley Hill added a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown for Nicholas.