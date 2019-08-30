Parkersburg used a quick start and 281 total yards of offense from Bryson Singer to hold off Morgantown for a 27-21 prep football win Friday in Parkersburg.
Singer rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries and completed 6 of 15 passes for another 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Big Reds’ offense.
Parkersburg used a 2-yard TD run by Justin Waybright and a 15-yard TD reception by Matt Curry to take a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jackson Wolfe got the Mohigans on the board in the second quarter with a 2-yard scoring run, but Singer connected with Kyle Moore for a 38-yard TD pass and then found Curry for a 16-yard strike just five minutes later to take a 27-7 advantage.
Morgantown rallied for two late touchdowns in the fourth, but got no closer. Curry finished with three catches for 39 yards and two scores.
Quinn Thompson led Morgantown on the ground with 56 yards and a TD on nine rushes, and Preston Fox hauled in five catches for 119 yards.
Nicholas County 41, Oak Hill 7: Tim Baker accounted for 231 yards and three touchdowns as Nicholas County opened its season with a road win.
Baker rushed for 154 yards and two scores on 14 carries, and completed 6 of 10 passes for 77 yards and a TD to help the Grizzlies rack up 464 yards of total offense.
Also for Nicholas, Justin Hill (101 yards, one TD) and Zach O’Dell (100 yards, one TD) each went over the century-mark rushing, and Kyle Groves caught three passes for 47 yards and a score.
Cade Maynor paced the Red Devils, hitting on 12 of 19 passes for 115 yards and a TD against one interception, and Braxton Hall hauled in two passes for 71 yards — including a 68-yard TD strike.
Lincoln 30, Braxton County 19: Colten Hovermale rushed for 182 yards and two scores on 30 carries as Lincoln opened its season with a home win.
David Tate completed 11 of 18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Antwan Hilliard picked up 55 yards and a TD on eight totes for Lincoln.
For Braxton, Logan Conley completed 14 of 20 passes for 100 yards and two TDs against two interceptions, and Drew Pritt scored on a 4-yard rush.
Ritchie County 58, Tyler Consolidated 20: Garrett Owens ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as Ritchie County rolled to a home win in its season opener.
Kayden Procacina rushed for 38 yards and a TD on just three carries and hauled in a 25-yard TD pass, while Tre Moss ran for 117 yards and three scores on 14 rushes for the Rebels (1-0).
Mark Rucker ran for 186 yards and two scores on 17 carries to lead Tyler, while Gage Huffman had 48 yards and a TD on 11 totes.
Girls soccer
George Washington 9, South Charleston 1: The Patriots used a balanced scoring attack to put away the visiting Black Eagles.
Katherine Akers, Ashlee Wilcher, Ava Tretheway and Kalissa Lacy each had two goals and Linsey Hackney had one to lead the Patriots (2-1). Maggie Britt scored the lone goal for SC.