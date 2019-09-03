Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent held off Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny by a single shot, carding a 75 to claim the second annual West Virginia Girls Championship on Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth.
George Washington’s Emma Nicol used birdies on each of the final two holes to finish in sole possession of third place after a 78.
Parkersburg’s Nicole Lincicome (79) and Molly McLean (81) rounded out the top five. Berkeley Springs’ Sara Veara (84), GW’s Autumn Gillipsie (87) and Emerson Simmons of Roane County (88) finished sixth, seventh and eight, respectively, and joined the aforementioned five on the All-Tournament team.