Taylor Sargent and Matthew Carney of Cabell Midland tied for medalist honors to lead the Knights to the championship of the Parkersburg Invitational high school golf tournament Monday at the Parkersburg County Club in Vienna.
Sargent and Carney each shot 1-over-par 74 as Cabell Midland finished with a team total of 229. The Knights beat runner-up George Washington by 15 strokes. Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis shot 76 to tie Sara Veara of Berkeley Springs for third in the 117-player field.
Cabell Midland’s B team shot 245 to tie Woodrow Wilson for third in the 30-team event. Herbert Hoover and St. Marys tied for fifth at 249. Wheeling Park (253), Wheeling Central (254), John Marshall (255) and Hurricane (258) rounded out the top 10.
The next 10 were Belpre (259), Parkersburg (263), George Washington B (266), Warren A (267), Parkersburg South A (268), Fairmont Senior (271), North Marion (274), Roane County (277), Grafton (283) and Williamstown (288).
The final 10 were Clarksburg Notre Dame (289), Keyser (291), Warren B (298), Parkersburg B (299), East Fairmont (301), Hurricane B (308), Wahama (309), Berkeley Springs (317), Parkersburg South B (332) and Wirt County (377).