High school golf season is in full swing as the Capital City Classic took place Thursday at Edgewood Country Club. 

The Capital City Classic, which is part of the Callaway Junior Tour, attracted teams from across the state with more than 100 participants.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

