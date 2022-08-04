High school golf season is in full swing as the Capital City Classic took place Thursday at Edgewood Country Club.
The Capital City Classic, which is part of the Callaway Junior Tour, attracted teams from across the state with more than 100 participants.
As a team, Winfield shot 15-over-par 228 to earn first place. Herbert Hoover "A" tied for fourth with Parkersburg South, shooting 29-over 242. Hurricane "A" tied with Geore Washington "A" for sixth place with a score of 31-over 244.
Woodrow Wilson's Justin Doerr and St. Marys' Trent Renner tied for first individually as they each shot 1-over 72. Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins tied for fifth with Cabell Midland's Matthew Carney as they shot 4-over 75.
The event gave teams a look at what they have going into the fall sports season.
Two Kanawha Valley teams competing were defending state champions George Washington, which won the 2021 Class AAA tournament, and Herbert Hoover, which won the Class AA tournament.
Both schools were well represented on Thursday. George Washington coach BJ Calabrese said the Capital City Classic is a good way to get the season going.
"You start that very first week with a big tournament," Calabrese said. "Really if you look, most of the best teams of the state are here so it kind of gives you an early idea of where you stand. With that being said, there's three more Tri-State Cup events next week so you don't want to put all your eggs in one basket but this is just going to be a learning experience for the kids.
"We're going to see all the best teams and we know most of these kids and most of the teams anyhow pretty well. You're just trying to figure out what we can do as far as course management and get that early tournament experience in."
GW lost two of its top five golfers from last year but has Mario Palumbo, Willard and Nik Tomblin returning from the 2021 championship team. Calabrese likes where he's at but doesn't discount the competition.
"They all participated in the state tournament last year," Calabrese said. "We think as far as triple-A, Hurricane is really strong, Cabell Midland is really strong. Wheeling Park, especially when you put them on their home course, they're going to be strong. We think we're also in that mix."
Calabrese said he saw room for improvement on Thursday but that's not a bad thing.
"I would be really concerned if we were playing at peak right now," Calabrese said. "We've got a lot of room for improvement with this team. We're playing OK but we're not up to my expectations or their expectations."
Palumbo, who is a senior, said the Capital City Classic is a good way to start his last season with the Patriots.
"It's a good way to begin the season," Palumbo said. "It was a lot of golfers, it was really hot, pretty slow. It's nice to get to the season with some tournaments and not be playing a bunch of matches and practices."
Palumbo knows what it's like to win a state championship and that's his number-one goal this year.
"That's the goal," Palumbo said. "That's all we're really worried about is getting up to Oglebay [Park in Wheeling, site of the state tournament] and putting a couple of days together and winning. I think we'll be good. I think if we play the way we're capable we can definitely win."
Palumbo tied for 22nd, shooting 12-over 83.
Herbert Hoover is looking to repeat as well as three of its four state champion golfers are returning for the Huskies in seniors Sam Phillips, Sawyer Osbourn and Max Bowen. Herbert Hoover's fourth player will be Noah Sergent, a junior.
"He was in Wheeling with us last year so he got to experience the state tournament," Hoover coach Eddie Gray said of Sergent. "All four of them are playing, they're striking the ball good and we're just excited to get to see some golf. Obviously a repeat would be nice but we're going to take it one match at a time and improve each day."
Osbourn and Bowen said they're ready to get after it.
"It's going to be a good year, I'm a senior this year," Osbourn said. "We had a great last year. We lost our number one but we're going to try very hard this year to do it again. It should be good."
"I'm really looking forward to it and I like our chances of going back-to-back," Bowen said. "We're excited. We're going to enjoy the last year with all three of us [seniors]. I think it's going to be really good."
Sergent was the best Hoover golfer on Thursday as he tied for eighth, shooting 8-over 79. Bowen tied for 14th with a 10-over 81 and Osbourn tied for 31st, shooting 15-over 86.