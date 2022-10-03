Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

winfield andrew johnson (copy)
Buy Now

Winfield's Andrew Johnson reacts after putting during the Capital City Classic at Edgewood in August. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The Kanawha Valley is once again well represented in the prep golf state tournament, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. 

Five Kanawha Valley schools across all three classes earned state tournament berths and will tee off on Tuesday morning. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags