The Kanawha Valley is once again well represented in the prep golf state tournament, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
Five Kanawha Valley schools across all three classes earned state tournament berths and will tee off on Tuesday morning.
In Class AAA, defending champion George Washington finished second in the Region 3 tournament behind Greenbrier East and will look to claim another title. Hurricane is the other Class AAA team from the Valley as it placed second in the Region 4 tournament behind Cabell Midland.
Defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover qualified for the tournament by finishing second in the Region 3 tournament behind Shady Spring while 2021 runner-up Winfield won Region 4 and will try to get past Hoover this year.
Charleston Catholic placed second in the Class A Region 3 tournament behind Summers County and is in the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
Class AAA
George Washington coach BJ Calabrese said the Patriots underperformed leading up to the state tournament just like they did last year.
"For the second year in a row we've had somewhat of a disappointing regular season," Calabrese said. "For the second year in a row we've lost in a regional that we're hosting. Last year we were able to overcome it. We're looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity. Yeah, it's been a disappointment. But it's like a new season where everybody starts [even]."
GW will be led by Mario Palumbo, who will tee off first for the Patriots at 9:20 a.m. He'll be followed by Austin Willard (9:30 a.m.), Nik Tomblin (9:40 a.m.) and Sherman Lineberg (9:50 a.m.).
"Our two veterans are Austin Willard and Mario Palumbo," Calabrese said. "This is their third year that they've been able to participate in the state tournament. Last year, even though neither one of them were our No. 1, they were our leaders last year. Both of them played pretty well both days."
Courtney Dolin is in her first year as Hurricane head coach and Tuesday and Wednesday will be the biggest days of her coaching career.
"We're excited," Dolin said. "Anytime you make it this far it's an honor, it's a privilege. The team that we have right now is so close. All six of our varsity players are amazing. They're like a family. They're nothing but supportive to each other. Trying to get the nerves worked out but that always comes into play. We feel really solid."
Hurricane is led by Savannah Hawkins, who has been on a roll this season. Hawkins will tee off at 9:20 a.m.
"Savannah has had an amazing season and we're just trying to continue that through the state tournament," Dolin said. "It would be great. As a first-year head coach it would be great to get the title along with it."
Carson O'Dell is Hurricane's No. 2 and he'll tee off at 9:30 a.m., followed by Kellen Pauley (9:40 a.m.) and Tanner Sutphin (9:50 a.m.).
"Carson O'Dell is a freshman," Dolin said. "He is amazing. He comes from a family of golfers. He is precise. Kellen Pauley's approach shots are killer. His chips are amazing. Tanner Sutphin is a junior. He's solid everything."
Both Dolin and Calabrese agree that Cabell Midland will be a team to watch out for in the strong Class AAA field.
"We're in Cabell Midland's region so we always contend with them," Dolin said. "They won our region and then we got second. We're always on the lookout for them. We're always on the lookout for GW. BJ has been a godsend for me. He's my go-to for any coaching questions. He's got a real solid team. I wasn't ready for Greenbrier East coming up and beating them in the region so I guess I have to look out for them."
"Cabell Midland definitely is a really really strong team," Calabrese said. "They've improved tremendously over the summer. A lot of people think that they're probably the favorite this time."
Cabell Midland's No. 1 is Jack Michael, who will tee off at 10:20 a.m. followed by Taylor Sargent (10:30 a.m.), Matthew Carney (10:40 a.m.), and Alex White (10:50 a.m.).
Class AA
Hoover and Winfield were the two top dogs last year, finishing first and second, respectively, and it could be more of the same, with Winfield perhaps taking the top spot this year.
Hoover coach Eddie Gray, like Calabrese, said the Huskies didn't play their best golf in the regional but he feels good going into the state tournament.
"We feel pretty good," Gray said. "We didn't play our best golf in the regionals. Shady got us by three but this week we feel pretty good about our chances. We like our chances."
Max Bowen is Hoover's No. 1 with a tee time of 9:20 a.m. followed by Sam Phillips (9:30 a.m.), Sawyer Osbourn (9:40 a.m.) and Noah Sargent (9:50 a.m.)
"Max Bowen is playing well," Gray said. "All four of them are playing well right now. Their mindset is good. They know what they have to do. We just feel like we're still the team to beat."
Winfield has plenty of momentum coming off its Region 4 title but Winfield coach Dean Bowers knows his team is in for a challenge.
"It is a strong double-A field and I certainly believe in our kids' ability to play well both days but there are a ton of factors that define what playing well is," Bowers said. "I've seen days here at states where one can believe they're in a good position and the next day there's a 12- or 15-stroke turnaround. Regardless of how you play out here, it's all about keeping yourself mentally where you need to be and play within yourself."
Bowers certainly has a group of golfers who can keep it together mentally. The Generals are led by No. 1 Jackson Woodburn, who tees off at 10:20 a.m., followed by Stephen McDavid (10:30 a.m.), Andrew Johnson (10:40 a.m.) and Preston Keller (10:50 a.m.).
"The crazy thing about this team is while we can rank them one through four on any given day, you genuinely never know who is going to be the low scorer," Bowers said. "That's really it. Everyone that will be playing tomorrow has stepped up and been a leader at one time or another."
Gray and Bowers talked about which teams will provide the toughest competition this week.
"Double-A is a strong field," Gray said. "We're there, Shady [Spring] has a pretty good team. Winfield is pretty strong. They've played well this season. I think Fairmont Senior might be a sleeper team coming in this week."
"They're all teams that, on any given day, watch out," Bowers said. "All we can do is play our game and hope for good fortune in the end."
Class A
Charleston Catholic is in the state tournament as a team for the first time in three years and the young Irish have had a good year according to coach Charlie Jordan.
"It's been a good year," Jordan said. "We have a young team. We only have one senior. We have a total of seven kids. The senior, two juniors and the rest of them are freshmen and sophomores. We've been led this year by freshman Will Gruse who is averaging 39 for nine holes and under 80 for his 18-hole score. He's really led the team in scoring this year."
Though Gruse led the team in scoring, he's Catholic's No. 4. Conner Mayhorn is the No. 1 and he will tee off at 8:30 a.m. followed by Jake Jordan (8:40 a.m.), Max Wilcox (8:50 a.m.) and Gruse (9 a.m.).
"Everybody's scores have been coming down the last couple of months," Jordan said. "We like our outlook. If our kids can just stay focused and do what we expect them to do, I think we'll be fine."
Jordan talked about which other teams in Class A could make some noise in the tournament.
"I would say Wheeling Central Catholic for sure," Jordan said. "Most likely the favorite. This is their home course. We did play them twice this year."
Individual qualifiers
A couple of Kanawha Valley individuals qualified for the state tournament. Kaleb Smith of St. Albans earned a trip to Wheeling and will tee off Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Riverside's Will Wentz tees off at 10:10 a.m.