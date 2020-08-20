George Washington didn’t get the chance to defend its Class AAA state golf championship last season, so the Patriots want to take another swing at a title this year.
They should have the talent to contend for a state tournament spot, led by junior Anderson Goldman, who placed ninth in last year’s state tournament at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort and missed making the All-State team by a single stroke. The top eight individual finishers in each class earn that distinction.
Capital was the Region 3 representative at the state tournament last year, its first state berth since 1990. The Cougars were just two shots off the pace following the first day of competition in the 36-hole state tourney, but Huntington put on a strong finish to capture the crown, beating Wheeling Park by six strokes. Capital placed fourth.
GW just missed getting back to Oglebay, where it won the 2018 AAA title, finishing third in the Region 3 event, trailing Capital by one shot for the final state tournament team spot. A dispute over a Capital player’s score at one hole during the final round prompted the Patriots’ Joseph Kalaskey to file a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court, but that suit was later dismissed.
“It was a very difficult situation for all of us,’’ said GW coach B.J. Calabrese. “We didn’t play well in the regional — we didn’t play poorly, just not enough to qualify. If we would have qualified, we could have gone back to back [for championships].
“I promised the kids and the parents we weren’t going to mention that much this year. We’ve kind of moved on. But it kind of sticks with you, to be honest, and it’s really motivated the kids this summer. Most of them have had really good summers.’’
Anderson qualified for both the West Virginia Open and West Virginia Amateur this summer, just missing the cut in each event. He should be GW’s No. 1 seed this season, ahead of senior Emma Nicol and sophomores Mario Palumbo and Austin Willard.
Another Kanawha Valley AAA team to watch this season is Hurricane, bolstered by the addition of Savannah Hawkins, who transfers in from Teays Valley Christian. The 14-year-old Hawkins recorded an 11-shot victory in the women’s division of the West Virginia Junior Amateur in July, becoming the youngest player to ever win the event. She also took the West Virginia Junior Match Play title in June.
Fairmont Senior won the Class AA state title last fall by a whopping 35-shot margin over North Marion. The Kanawha Valley’s top returning individual in that classification is Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver, who finished in a tie for 13th at the state tournament.
In Class A, Charleston Catholic placed third at last year’s state tournament, trailing champion St. Marys and runner-up Ritchie County. The Irish did produce an All-State player in Evan Sayre, who returns for his senior season after tying for seventh a year ago. Sam Helmick stepped down as Irish coach and has been replaced by Charlie Jordan.
One of the season’s top tournaments is set for Sept. 3 at Edgewood Country Club as the Capital City Classic takes place with several state tournament contenders. It’s one of three events in the West Virginia Golf Association’s Tri-State Cup. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. George Washington is the two-time defending champ in that event.