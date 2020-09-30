George Washington won the Region 3 golf championship by four strokes over Woodrow Wilson with a team score of 233 Wednesday at Greenbrier Elks.
The Patriots team consists of Anderson Goldman, Emma Nicol, Austin Willard and Mario Palumbo. GW will advance to the state tournament Oct. 6-7 on the Speidel Course at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park.
Goldman was the medalist with an individual score of 76. He will be joined at the state tournament by his teammates along with individual qualifiers: Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes (78) and Greenbrier East’s Kyle Ballard (81).
Woodrow Wilson also qualifies for the state tournament as regional runner up. St. Albans, Capital, Riverside and South Charleston also competed in the regional but didn’t advance.