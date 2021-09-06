A record field of least 79 golfers is poised to compete in the fourth West Virginia High School Girls Invitational Championship Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.
The previous high of 77 entries competed last year in the event, which is sponsored by the Secondary School Activities Commission. Every tournament has been held at the par-72 layout in Wirt County.
Wayne Ryan, assistant executive director of the SSAC, said organizers will accept entries right until the field tees off at about noon Tuesday, but can't guarantee that those competitors will be paired with players at their level.
The top three finishers from last year's tournament are back in champion Molly McLean of Parkersburg, who shot a 3-over 75, Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside (76) and Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane (81). The last two events have been decided by a single stroke (Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent prevailed in 2019), and the inaugural event in 2018 ended in a two-shot victory for Hurricane's Olivia Hart.
Presently, there are 61 entries in the 18-hole championship competition, which uses stroke play, and 18 in the nine-hole open division. The top eight finishers in the championship division will receive all-tournament honors.
Prior to the tournament, there will be a coaches meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, immediately followed by a players meeting. Competition will start on holes No. 1 and No. 11.
