George Washington gets a chance to make up for last year’s close-call setback when it travels to Wheeling to compete in the state golf tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oglebay Resort’s Jones course.
Four Kanawha Valley schools qualified their entire teams for the two-day, 36-hole event. Joining GW in the Class AAA field is Hurricane, while both Winfield and Herbert Hoover compete in the AA division.
GW finished as the Class AAA runner-up to Wheeling Park in last year’s state tournament by a margin of three strokes. GW is again considered a contender for the title, along with Cabell Midland and defending champ Wheeling Park.
George Washington returns four of the five players who made the trip to the Northern Panhandle last year, and coach B.J. Calabrese thinks his squad can work its way into contention again.
“If we play like we’re capable,’’ Calabrese said, “I certainly feel we’ll be in the mix, the top two or three.
Obviously, Cabell Midland is kind of the favorite going in, and Wheeling Park has a huge advantage because their kids work there and play there [at the Jones course].
“Then you have to look at teams like Woodrow Wilson and Hurricane. Their No. 3 and 4 players have really come on. When you only count the top three scores, that puts a premium on depth there.’’
GW carries a 118-5 record this season despite finishing second to Woodrow Wilson in the AAA Region 3 tournament at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. The Patriots’ Mario Palumbo was the medalist in that event with a 75.
Besides Palumbo, returning players from last year’s GW team include Anderson Goldman, Austin Willard and Nik Tomblin. Sam Alderson played football last year. Goldman placed ninth as a sophomore and third last year.
“We’re experienced on that course,’’ Calabrese said. “The top five we’ve got now are three juniors and two seniors. We’re a veteran group, and the kids were really disappointed after the regional. They realized they let one slip away, and it boiled down to course management.
“Now we’re going to go against teams that were runner-up in their regionals, too. Maybe it’s a little more relaxing to the kids, but we’ve still got to get off to a good start. You start off with the back nine, which is the most difficult part of the course. If we can manage the first three, four holes reasonably well, I like the fact you can start to get into a little bit of a rhythm, then go to the front nine, which isn’t easy, but more manageable for high school golfers.’’
George Washington’s last state title came in 2018.
Hurricane, which finished as runner-up to Cabell Midland in the AAA Region 4 tournament, will compete with Savannah Hawkins, Nash Vincent, Tanner Sutphin and Nikolas Dolin. Hawkins led the team with a score of 75 in the regional at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
The Redskins also have a history at the state tournament, having won three straight AAA crowns from 2007-09.
Other teams in the AAA field this year are Jefferson, John Marshall and Washington. Another Kanawha Valley golfer in the AAA field is St. Albans’ Kaleb Smith, who qualified as an individual in the Region 3 meet.
The other defending team champs are Shady Spring (AA) and St. Marys (A).
Winfield produced the two medalists in the Class AA Region 4 tournament at Big Bend, as Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid each shot 73. The Generals won the regional title by a whopping 42 shots over Point Pleasant.
Other members of the Generals squad are Andrew Johnson and Christian Dagostine.
Dean Bowers, Winfield’s coach, said some of his players are familiar with the par-71 layout at the Jones course, which could help the Generals in their bid.
“We have a couple of players who have played there on the Callaway Junior Tour,’’ Bowers said, “and they know a little bit about the course. Of course, Jackson and Andrew were competing there at states last year, so we do have that experience to draw upon.
“I know that Herbert Hoover is playing very well, and I know Shady always has a good team. As far as having a chance goes, the Oglebay golf course is the great equalizer for these young guys and gals. So I guess they’ve got as good a chance as anyone going in there. We’ll have to see if there’s a little luck on our side as well, and hope for the best.’’
Herbert Hoover won the Class AA Region 3 title at Grandview Country Club in Beaver with a score of 231, beating runner-up Shady Spring by 17 strokes. Bryson Beaver led the Huskies by shooting a 2-under-par 70.
Hoover’s other scorers in the regional were Max Bowen (80), Sawyer Osbourn (81) and Sam Phillips (86).
Winfield won its lone state title in 2004, and the Huskies finished as the state runner-up in 2005. The remaining teams in the Class AA field are Keyser, North Marion, Philip Barbour, Point Pleasant, Shady Spring and Roane County.
No Kanawha Valley team qualified in the Class A division, but competing in the Class A field as an individual is Warner Murad of Charleston Catholic.
Teams in the Class A field are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Moorefield, Notre Dame, Pocahontas County, St. Marys, Summers County and Wheeling Central.
Players at the state tournament will tee off in groups of four on holes No. 1 and 10 starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the final foursomes scheduled to start at 10:36. The same tee times apply in Wednesday’s round.