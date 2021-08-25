Savannah Hawkins has already stamped her name as a rising star in West Virginia girls junior golf.
The 15-year-old Hurricane High School sophomore won the Junior Amateur by a whopping 11 shots and captured the Junior Match Play title — all before she started attending high school. She also finished fifth in the Women’s State Amateur at the age of 12.
But there’s another trophy she’s got her sights on, and the chance to claim it comes up in less than two weeks. The fourth West Virginia High School Girls Invitational Championship is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the par-72 Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth (Wirt County).
The state girls golf event, sponsored by the Secondary School Activities Commission, has grown every year, from a field of 50 participants in the inaugural 2018 event, to 69 the following year and 77 last year — which would have been 83 if the COVID-19 color map had not kept some golfers from competing.
It may not be the State Amateur or the State Open, but for Hawkins it’s definitely something to shoot for. She placed third in the event last year as a freshman.
“Really, it’s one of my goals, especially for high school,” Hawkins said. “I haven’t won one yet — of course, I’ve only played one — but I definitely want to bring home one of those titles in my high school career. It’s pretty high up there. I take it pretty seriously. It’s almost like a State Amateur for me, honestly.”
In last year’s state championship, Hawkins shot 81, finishing behind Parkersburg’s Molly McLean (75) and Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook (76). All three are back this year.
Hawkins said she definitely has to “get some rounds under my belt” at Mingo Bottom, since she’s only played there twice.
In its short history, the girls state championship at Mingo Bottom has seen tight finishes, and the winner’s score has been a 3-over-par 75 each time. Hurricane’s Olivia Hart won by two shots in 2018, Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent by one stroke in 2019 and McLean by one shot last year.
Hawkins, who practices or plays a round five or six days a week, said she tries to remain even keel when locked in such close matches.
“In that situation,” she said, “you definitely want to know where you stand, but you don’t want to get it into your head too much. I stay pretty stoic if I’m in that situation. I concentrate on every shot and try to make par. You just want to stay consistent. You can’t have that big jump.”
Hawkins’ best 18-hole round so far this year is an even-par 72 she shot at Pipestem during a Callaway Junior Tour event in June. She came to the final hole at 2 over and drained a 25-foot eagle putt to reach par for the round.
Play in the girls state championship is scheduled to begin about noon on Sept. 7, with players teeing off on holes No. 1 and 11. There is a coaches meeting at 11 a.m., followed by a players meeting immediately after.
The tournament is split into two divisions — the championship division, featuring 18-hole stroke play from the ladies tees, with the top eight receiving all-tournament honors, and a 9-hole open division without awards. Practice rounds are available on Monday, Sept. 6 by calling 304-275-3378.
The deadline to enter the tournament is 1 p.m. on Aug. 31. Tee times will be set on Sept. 3 and posted on the SSAC’s website and Facebook and Twitter feeds. For information, call the SSAC at 304-485-5494.