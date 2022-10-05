Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hawkins
Buy Now

Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins putts on the 18th hole of Oglebay’s Resort’s Jones Course during Wednesday’s final round of the WVSSAC high school golf tournament. Hawkins finished second in the Class AAA individual standings.

 CODY NESPOR | The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register

Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins didn’t win the Class AAA individual state golf title, but she certainly put on a show in the high school golf state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Hawkins shot a 78 Tuesday and a 75 Wednesday to go 11 over par 153 and place second individually in Class AAA behind individual state champ Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling Park (7-over 149). Goodrich shot a 73 on Wednesday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags