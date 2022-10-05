Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins didn’t win the Class AAA individual state golf title, but she certainly put on a show in the high school golf state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
Hawkins shot a 78 Tuesday and a 75 Wednesday to go 11 over par 153 and place second individually in Class AAA behind individual state champ Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling Park (7-over 149). Goodrich shot a 73 on Wednesday.
“I didn’t go into it with any expectations,” Hawkins said in a phone interview. “Obviously I knew that a girl has never won it before. If you were to tell me that I shot a 78 and 75 at Oglebay, I would have 100% taken it. Gavin is a very good player. I learned a lot from him today. It was a really fun round to watch. He won it.”
Hawkins said the key to her success was her short game.
“Oglebay comes down to the short game in my opinion,” Hawkins said. “The greens are so technical and you can lose so many strokes on the green and I feel like I did a good job with that today. I made a lot of good par saves.”
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael placed third individually (154) and Parker Vannoy of Parkersburg South and Campbell Koegler of Wheeling Park tied for fourth (158).
Wheeling Park earned the Class AAA team title with 481 total strokes and Cabell Midland came in second, 11 strokes back at 492. Hurricane finished in third (493), defending champion George Washington was the fourth-place finisher (514), Morgantown placed fifth (526), Greenbrier East earned sixth (532), Washington placed seventh (533) and Martinsburg was eighth (574).
Hurricane’s second-lowest scorer was Carson O’Dell, who tied for seventh (166), Tanner Sutphin tied for 18th (174) and Kellen Pauley earned 30th (192).
Hurricane coach Courtney Dolin was happy for Hawkins and her team.
“Savannah kept it super-tight the whole time through the front nine,” Dolin said. “That was pretty impressive. You’re looking at a team that hasn’t qualified as a team in a long time and last year we came and we were sixth. This year we’re third by a stroke. I’m very proud of my team and I’m very happy with our progress.”
Hawkins, a junior, will be back next year hoping to be the first female to win an individual state title. Hurricane will return all of its heavy hitters as it does not have a senior graduating.
“We didn’t have any seniors playing so this year was a really good year to get experience and learn,” Hawkins said. “Our two seed Carson O’Dell, it was his first time at states and he made all-tournament team which is a huge accomplishment for him. I’m very excited to see what we can do next year. I think we’re in the running for the whole title.”
For George Washington, Austin Willard placed 10th (168) to lead the Patriots. Mario Palumbo and Nik Tomblin tied for 14th (173).
GW coach BJ Calabrese was disappointed the Patriots couldn’t earn a second straight team title.
“We came into the year expecting to compete for another state championship,” Calabrese said. “Back-to-back would have really been nice. To finish fourth is kind of disappointing to be honest with you but it says a lot about our program when you’re disappointed when you finish fourth in the entire state in triple-A.
“We knew that Wheeling Park on their home course was going to be extremely difficult to beat. Those kids work up here. They play here every day. That’s not an excuse. It is what is is.”
Two Kanawha Valley golfers, Kaleb Smith (St. Albans) and Will Wentz (Riverside), qualified individually for the Class AAA tournament. Smith tied for 11th (171) and Wentz tied for 22nd (180).
Class AA
Winfield was in prime contention to win its first Class AA title since 2004 as the Generals entered the day in second place as a team.
It was not to be on Wednesday, though, as Winfield (498) was three strokes off Keyser’s 495-stroke pace and Keyser won its first Class AA team title since 2002. Winfield is runner-up for the second year in a row.
Noah Broadwater’s effort was huge for Keyser as he won the Class AA individual title by eight strokes (150).
“The Generals fought hard all day,” Winfield coach Dean Bowers said. “We were able to make up a stroke here and there but in the end Keyser really dug in and they fought us the whole way. I’ve got to commend them on their performance. They really showed up and put on a wonderful performance.
“Even though I genuinely believe it’s an accomplishment to come back and repeat as runner-up, I still wholeheartedly believe those guys played like champions throughout the entire tournament. We’ll be back next year to battle it out.”
Defending champion Herbert Hoover finished third as a team (519), followed by Shady Spring in fourth (528). Fairmont Senior earned fifth place (550), Point Pleasant placed sixth (565), Lincoln earned seventh (620) and Lewis County rounded out the field in eighth (624).
Keyser and Winfield were more than 20 strokes ahead of the third-place finisher and the rest of the field and it was up to the two teams to battle it out for a title. Bowers said losing ground on Tuesday is what did the Generals in on Wednesday.
“I think that the advantage was gained [Tuesday],” Bowers said. “We just weren’t able to regain that advantage and hold it is really what it comes down to.”
Jackson Woodburn paced the Generals with a fourth-place finish (161) and Stephen McDavid was right behind him in fifth (165). Andrew Johnson was Winfield’s third finisher in the top 10 as he tied for eight (172). Preston Keiffer placed 28th for the Generals (202).
“Jackson, Andrew, Stephen and Preston all shot very well today,” Bowers said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Herbert Hoover’s Max Bowen was the Kanawha Valley’s top individual Class AA finisher as he earned third (160) behind Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest, who was runner-up (158). Noah Sergent cracked the top 10 for the Huskies as he tied for 10th (175). Sam Phillips tied for 17th (185) and Sawyer Osbourn — who was playing with a hairline fracture in his left wrist — placed 23rd (195).
“Obviously it would have been awesome to win back-to-back titles,” Hoover coach Eddie Gray said. “But this group of seniors that I’ve got, they’ve been here three straight years. We got off to a really good start this morning and we were playing well and were making a little run and then we have a bad shot here and a bad shot there and we just couldn’t bounce back and recover. But I’m proud of these guys, this bunch. My seniors have had a heck of a four years.”
Class A
Charleston Catholic didn’t finish where it wanted as a team as the Irish placed fifth in Class A (558).
There was a bright spot for Catholic, though, as freshman Will Gruse shot 11-over 165 over two days to place second individually in Class A in his state tournament debut. Gruse finished three strokes behind Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr, who shot 8-over 162 to earn the Class A individual title.
“Very impressive,” Catholic coach Charlie Jordan said. “He is a freshman but he certainly doesn’t act like it. I think he knew all day that he was pretty close. Under normal circumstances I think most kids would let the pressure get to them but just as he’s been all year, he seemed unscathed by the pressure. The kid has a lot of golf knowledge just to be 14 years old.”
Wheeling Central earned the Class A team title, tallying 495 strokes. St. Marys was runner-up (523), Wahama placed third (525), Summers County earned fourth (544), East Hardy placed sixth (566), Moorefield placed seventh (571) and Gilmer County was eighth (650).