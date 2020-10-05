B.J. Calabrese has coached prep golf for more than three decades, yet he has never coached through a season like this one.
Stops and starts and color charts, last-minute course changes and weather delays, Calabrese’s George Washington High golf team, like every prep golf team in Kanawha County, had to roll with everything the COVID-19 pandemic brought it. Yet through those travails the Patriots ended up at the end of the season where they wanted to be from the start of the season – in the state tournament.
GW is one of two full Kanawha teams along with Herbert Hoover in this year’s WVSSAC state golf championships, held Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Winfield joins the group from the Kanawha Valley and Charleston Catholic’s Evan Sayre qualified as an individual.
Calabrese thought his team was playing well at the start of the year, but that start only lasted a couple of weeks. Then the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 map put Kanawha County in orange, which barred prep teams in the county from competition. It then went red, which prohibited both competition and structured team practices.
“This year has been a challenge physically, mentally and emotionally,” Calabrese said. “There have been ups and downs.”
Kanawha golf teams found themselves in the same predicament as the county’s other prep sports, but there was one silver lining for the golfers. Courses around the area remained open and, if there is a sport where social distancing can be maintained, it’s golf and its vast expanses of open-air green space.
Herbert Hoover golf coach Eddie Gray said that, while he wasn’t able to work with his players during the hiatus, his Huskies were out of the course and working on their games themselves.
“They’re all really dedicated,” Gray said. “I couldn’t be out there with them, but they all just rallied up and went out on their own to play because, of course, the golf courses were still open. They got some golf in, although it wasn’t competitive. They were still swinging the club.”
When Hoover finished second at the Class AA Region 3 tournament in Beaver to qualify for its first state tournament as a team since 2007, at least the Huskies knew well ahead of time where that tournament would be.
The Patriots found out just days before their Class AAA Region 3 tournament that it would move from Berry Hills in Charleston to the Lewisburg Elks Golf Club. Despite working with an unfamiliar course and despite rain that pushed the tournament a day later, the Patriots won the region.
And now the Huskies and Patriots walk into Oglebay on Tuesday morning with a shot at a state title. Yes, their first competitions in nearly a month was their entryway into the state tournament. And with such a long layoff, there remains some rust to knock off while competing against golfers whose seasons were much less affected. But both Gray and Calabrese feel good going into the tournament.
“We just need to play smart,” Gray said. “It’s a two-day tournament. You can’t get frustrated if you hit a bad shot. This is a tough course.”
“If we get off to a good start tomorrow, I feel pretty good about our chances,” Calabrese said. “We know who is going to be our main competition. The kids love the challenge. You don’t win it on the first day, but you can kind of shoot yourself out of it on the first day. Hopefully, we just get off to a good start.”