After a year’s absence, the Mountain State Athletic Conference golf tournament will be back in full swing Wednesday at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
All 10 league teams are scheduled to be represented when the field begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on the par-72 course. As many as eight schools are expected to bring full five-man teams.
George Washington won the most recent MSAC golf title in 2019 with a 17-shot advantage over runner-up Cabell Midland at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
However, GW coach and tournament director B.J. Calabrese said the Knights are probably the favorites going into this year’s event.
“Cabell Midland is probably the strongest team right now,” Calabrese said Tuesday. “They beat us by one [stroke] in the Capital City Classic at Edgewood the first week, and then beat us by 15 at Parkersburg. The very next day at Oglebay in Wheeling, we were right with them with four holes to go before the rains came.
“So I’d say Cabell Midland right now appears to be the strongest, but we’re certainly right there with them. We’ve just got to be a little more consistent. And Hurricane has played phenomenal recently and looks really, really strong.”
There is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Ravenswood area on Wednesday.
“We’re just hoping the weather holds out for us to get it in,” Calabrese said.
