The Kanawha Valley’s 13 high school teams will be competing in six different regional events Monday and Tuesday as postseason golf tees off in West Virginia.
The most area schools are involved in the Class AAA Region 3 meet at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston, which is set to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday. That nine-team field includes Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans.
Other teams in the Region 3 AAA event are Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson.
The top two teams in each regional event qualify for the 36-hole state tournament Oct. 5-6 at the Speidel Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Also, the top two individuals not on a qualifying team also advance to the state tournament, which begins play each day at 8:30 a.m.
Hurricane competes in the AAA Region 4 tournament at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood, which is set for Monday. Other teams in that field are Cabell Midland, Huntington, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley and Spring Valley.
In Class AA, both regionals involving Kanawha Valley schools take place on Monday.
Herbert Hoover participates in the Region 3 tournament at Grandview Country Club in Beaver, along with Bluefield, Nicholas County, Independence, Liberty Raleigh, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
The AA Region 4 event is set for Big Bend Golf Club in Tornado, with Nitro, Poca, Sissonville and Winfield joined by Chapmanville, Logan, Mingo Central, Point Pleasant, Scott and Wayne in a 10-team field.
Both of the area’s Class A teams vie in Monday regional events.
Charleston Catholic appears in the Region 3 tournament at Pipestem Resort along with Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County and Webster County.
Buffalo, meanwhile, competes in the Region 4 event at Riverside Golf Club in Mason as part of a 13-team field that also includes Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Man, Ravenswood, Sherman, St. Joseph, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van, Wahama and Wirt County.
