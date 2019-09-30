Regional tournament results

Top three scores make up team score

*denotes qualifiers for state tournament

Class AAA

Region 3

At Pipestem

1. Greenbrier East;235*

Adwell Berkley 70, Norris Beard 77, Hayden Yates 88, Kyle Ballard 90

2. Capital;237*

Joe Kramer 78, Jace Ranson 79, Noah Mitchell 80, Brooklyn Carpenter 83

3. George Washington;238

Joseph Kalaskey 81, Anderson Goldman 78*, Mario Polumbo 80, Emma Nicol 80

4. Princeton;244

David Bailey 74*, Nathaniel Bailey 84, Logan Coburn 86, Tyler Galligher 89

5. Woodrow Wilson;248

Mary Denny 79, Christian Ward 81, Zan Hill 88, Tucker Lambert 96

6. Riverside;342

Gage Pauley 85, Dylan Boggs 128, Brooklyn Fidler 129, Mark Rose WD

St. Albans;no team score

Kaleb Smith 118, Mack Fletcher 117

South Charleston;no team score

Dylan Burford 82

Region 4

At Guyan Country Club

1. Huntington;226*

Jacob Perry 78, Connor Campbell 76, Tanner Dorsey 72, Levi Strieter 83

2. Cabell Midland;237*

Cameron Jarvis 75, Taylor Sargent 79, Caden McComas 87, Hunter Kurtley 83

3. Hurricane;242

Sam White 78*, Nathan Neville 81, Paxton Gordon 83, Jonathan Rigney 92

4. Ripley;250

Davis Haynes 82, Andrew Manley 75*, Chris Whyte 93, Hunter Brown 99

T-5. Parkersburg;253

Molly McLean 85, Nicole Lincicome 82, Daniel Wharton 86, TJ Davidson 86

T-5. Parkersburg South;253

Mace Bush 85, Zach Redman 84, Dustin Corley 84, Eli Reeves 94

7. Spring Valley;312

Jacob Hensley 97, Logan Griffith 104, Kristian Bailey 111, Marshall Fortner 112

Class AA

Region 2

At Stonewall Resort

1. Robert C. Byrd;265*

Stemple 86, Hawkins 83, Hogue 96

2. Roane County;268*

Simon 83, Starcher 86, Ellis 101, Simmons 99

3. Bridgeport;271

Aman 78*, Hogue 98, Messe 111, Gervais 95

T-4. Herbert Hoover;275

Beaver 79*, Osbourn 102, Phillips 94, Bowen 106

T-4. Nicholas County;275

Marsh 83, Hughes 97, Groves 95, Cook 102

6. Lewis County;276

Bozie 82, Heath 87, Riley 107, Garrett 115

7. Lincoln;289

Swiger 102, Hostettler 103, Lopez 97, Gorby 90

8. Braxton County;333

Liston 87, Stalnaker 126, Toler 120, Martin 129

9. Liberty Harrison;357

Gallagher 111, Nickols 112, Marple 134

10. Elkins;374

Sanders 112, Miller 133, Bedford 129, Young 133

Region 4

At Big Bend

1. Chapmanville;250*

Reed Dingess 81, JD Ferrell 87, Hayden Farley 82, Andi Bledsoe 92

2. Winfield;257*

Chase Milbee 77, Emily Redford 91, Hannah Nunley 101, Kenzie Parker 89

3. Poca;280

Jacob Blizzard 80*, Samuel Winter 99, Dylan Jones 101, Micah Malone 129

4. Wayne;289

Cole Kiley 88*, Anna Fry 101, Elora Spradlin 100

5. Mingo Central;294

Jacob May 95, Nathan May 95, Kaleigh Baisden 104, Donald Robinson 137

6. Point Pleasant;301

Brennen Sang 102, Joseph Milhoan 93, Weston Higginbotham 125, Alex Hill 106

7. Logan;304

Branson Gore 95, Chad Burnette 107, Jared Burnette 102, Ethan Carter 111

Sissonville;no team score

Dylan Burke 113, Grayson Crossman 103

Class A

Region 3

At Lewisburg Elks Country Club

1. Charleston Catholic;250*

David Zackwieja 87, Bryce Helmick 82, Connor Blakley 99, Evan Sayre 81

2. Webster County;254*

Ryan Wilson 74, Sydney Baird 89, Zoe Carpenter 91, Colton Short 101

3. Midland Trail;285

Indiana Eades 92, Griffen Nickell 94, Peyton Sheaves 99, Bo Persinger 101

4. Richwood;309

Tyler McCune 100, Josh Dudley 102, Aiden Miller 121, Joshua Keffer 107

5. Summers County;320

Ashton Basham 98, Sam Whittaker 107, Taylor Isaac 116, Peyton Miller 115

6. Greenbrier West;329

Ethan O'Dell 84*, Logan Shrewsbury 102, Mark Phipps 143

7. Pocahontas County;335

David Gibb 76*, Michael Kane 119, Talon Shuttleworth 140

8. Greater Beckley Christian;361

Ezra Drumheller 103, Luke Mann 120, Dillon Ewing 138

9. Mount View;427

Dylan Chapman 130, Ashlyn Gannon 126, Austin Belcher 171, Connor White WD

Montcalm;no team score

Hunter Auton 120

