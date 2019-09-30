Regional tournament results
Top three scores make up team score
*denotes qualifiers for state tournament
Class AAA
Region 3
At Pipestem
1. Greenbrier East;235*
Adwell Berkley 70, Norris Beard 77, Hayden Yates 88, Kyle Ballard 90
2. Capital;237*
Joe Kramer 78, Jace Ranson 79, Noah Mitchell 80, Brooklyn Carpenter 83
3. George Washington;238
Joseph Kalaskey 81, Anderson Goldman 78*, Mario Polumbo 80, Emma Nicol 80
4. Princeton;244
David Bailey 74*, Nathaniel Bailey 84, Logan Coburn 86, Tyler Galligher 89
5. Woodrow Wilson;248
Mary Denny 79, Christian Ward 81, Zan Hill 88, Tucker Lambert 96
6. Riverside;342
Gage Pauley 85, Dylan Boggs 128, Brooklyn Fidler 129, Mark Rose WD
St. Albans;no team score
Kaleb Smith 118, Mack Fletcher 117
South Charleston;no team score
Dylan Burford 82
Region 4
At Guyan Country Club
1. Huntington;226*
Jacob Perry 78, Connor Campbell 76, Tanner Dorsey 72, Levi Strieter 83
2. Cabell Midland;237*
Cameron Jarvis 75, Taylor Sargent 79, Caden McComas 87, Hunter Kurtley 83
3. Hurricane;242
Sam White 78*, Nathan Neville 81, Paxton Gordon 83, Jonathan Rigney 92
4. Ripley;250
Davis Haynes 82, Andrew Manley 75*, Chris Whyte 93, Hunter Brown 99
T-5. Parkersburg;253
Molly McLean 85, Nicole Lincicome 82, Daniel Wharton 86, TJ Davidson 86
T-5. Parkersburg South;253
Mace Bush 85, Zach Redman 84, Dustin Corley 84, Eli Reeves 94
7. Spring Valley;312
Jacob Hensley 97, Logan Griffith 104, Kristian Bailey 111, Marshall Fortner 112
Class AA
Region 2
At Stonewall Resort
1. Robert C. Byrd;265*
Stemple 86, Hawkins 83, Hogue 96
2. Roane County;268*
Simon 83, Starcher 86, Ellis 101, Simmons 99
3. Bridgeport;271
Aman 78*, Hogue 98, Messe 111, Gervais 95
T-4. Herbert Hoover;275
Beaver 79*, Osbourn 102, Phillips 94, Bowen 106
T-4. Nicholas County;275
Marsh 83, Hughes 97, Groves 95, Cook 102
6. Lewis County;276
Bozie 82, Heath 87, Riley 107, Garrett 115
7. Lincoln;289
Swiger 102, Hostettler 103, Lopez 97, Gorby 90
8. Braxton County;333
Liston 87, Stalnaker 126, Toler 120, Martin 129
9. Liberty Harrison;357
Gallagher 111, Nickols 112, Marple 134
10. Elkins;374
Sanders 112, Miller 133, Bedford 129, Young 133
Region 4
At Big Bend
1. Chapmanville;250*
Reed Dingess 81, JD Ferrell 87, Hayden Farley 82, Andi Bledsoe 92
2. Winfield;257*
Chase Milbee 77, Emily Redford 91, Hannah Nunley 101, Kenzie Parker 89
3. Poca;280
Jacob Blizzard 80*, Samuel Winter 99, Dylan Jones 101, Micah Malone 129
4. Wayne;289
Cole Kiley 88*, Anna Fry 101, Elora Spradlin 100
5. Mingo Central;294
Jacob May 95, Nathan May 95, Kaleigh Baisden 104, Donald Robinson 137
6. Point Pleasant;301
Brennen Sang 102, Joseph Milhoan 93, Weston Higginbotham 125, Alex Hill 106
7. Logan;304
Branson Gore 95, Chad Burnette 107, Jared Burnette 102, Ethan Carter 111
Sissonville;no team score
Dylan Burke 113, Grayson Crossman 103
Class A
Region 3
At Lewisburg Elks Country Club
1. Charleston Catholic;250*
David Zackwieja 87, Bryce Helmick 82, Connor Blakley 99, Evan Sayre 81
2. Webster County;254*
Ryan Wilson 74, Sydney Baird 89, Zoe Carpenter 91, Colton Short 101
3. Midland Trail;285
Indiana Eades 92, Griffen Nickell 94, Peyton Sheaves 99, Bo Persinger 101
4. Richwood;309
Tyler McCune 100, Josh Dudley 102, Aiden Miller 121, Joshua Keffer 107
5. Summers County;320
Ashton Basham 98, Sam Whittaker 107, Taylor Isaac 116, Peyton Miller 115
6. Greenbrier West;329
Ethan O'Dell 84*, Logan Shrewsbury 102, Mark Phipps 143
7. Pocahontas County;335
David Gibb 76*, Michael Kane 119, Talon Shuttleworth 140
8. Greater Beckley Christian;361
Ezra Drumheller 103, Luke Mann 120, Dillon Ewing 138
9. Mount View;427
Dylan Chapman 130, Ashlyn Gannon 126, Austin Belcher 171, Connor White WD
Montcalm;no team score
Hunter Auton 120