Herbert Hoover, George Washington and St. Marys finished the second of three rounds at the Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina on Tuesday.
The Huskies, Patriots and Blue Devils are all competing while representing the state of West Virginia by virtue of winning high school golf titles last fall (GW won Class AAA, Hoover Class AA and St. Marys Class A). Like the state tournament, each team competes with five players with the top four scores counting toward the team score.
By and large, Tuesday’s second round represented an improvement from Monday’s first, highlighted by a round of 1-under-par 71 from the Huskies’ Bryson Beaver. Now at 2-over for the tournament, Beaver is in a tie for 20th out of 333 players. Beaver is the highest among 15 West Virginia competitors.
The Huskies were playing Course No. 5 on Tuesday and Beaver’s round sparked a 17-stroke improvement with Hoover shooting 332, pushing the team’s two-day total to 681, good enough for 39th out of 52 teams.
Hoover is now five strokes behind 38th-place George Washington, which followed an opening-round 336 with a second-round 340 while playing Course No. 7. Anderson Goldman shot an 81 to lead GW with Mario Palumbo right behind with an 82.
Finally, Brandon Lawhon had the second-best round of the day among the West Virginia contingent, using a round of 78 to help St. Marys post a round of 339 on the No. 5 Course. That mark represented a 37-shot improvement from Monday. The Blue Devils are in 44th entering Wednesday’s final round.