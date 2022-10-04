Winfield and Herbert Hoover are back at it again on the golf course.
The Generals were runners-up in the team standings of the 2021 Class AA high school golf state tournament as Hoover took the crown.
On Tuesday in the first round of the 2022 tournament at Oglebay Resort’s Jones Course in Wheeling, Winfield and Hoover were once again neck and neck as the Generals are second in the Class AA team standings with a score of 251 and the Huskies are in third at 253.
Both sit behind first-place Keyser (247) while Shady Spring is in fourth (260), Fairmont Senior is in fifth (269), Point Pleasant sits at sixth (294), Lincoln is in seventh (306) and Lewis County rounds out the field in eighth (320).
Hoover coach Eddie Gray said he likes where his team is at even though the Huskies got off to a slow start.
“We got off a bit of a rough start there on the front,” Gray said. “The kids battled back and the way things are looking we battled back into the top four for [Wednesday’s second and final round]. The kids were pretty good off the tee. Putting was a big thing. These greens are pretty tough. Everybody plays them. That hurt us a little bit, our putting. Overall I’m pleased. We improved our team scores by six or seven from last year’s first day.”
Hoover’s individual leader was Max Bowen, tied for third with Winfield’s Stephen McDavid (81). Noah Sargent is in sixth place for Hoover (83). Sawyer Osbourn sits in 14th place (89) and Sam Phillips is in 17th place (90).
Winfield coach Dean Bowers said his team responded well to a tough course and tough conditions.
“As we expected, there was a ton of great competition and there was nothing easy about today, nor will there be [Wednesday],” Bowers said. “The pin placements most definitely challenged everyone out there. There was a lot of talk about that and just how difficult the setup was for these men and women. It was definitely a challenge.
“Meanwhile I feel like our team stood up to the challenge because after any day one at a state tournament, if you can say that you are in the hunt or in contention, that’s all anyone can ask for. We’re grateful to be near the top and at least have a shot.”
Behind McDavid for Winfield were Jackson Woodburn in fifth (82), Andrew Johnson in 12th (88) and Preston Keiffler in 31st (104).
Keyser’s Noah Broadwater leads the Class AA individuals (75), three strokes ahead of Shady Spring’s Noah Vest (78).
Class AAA
Hurricane had a strong opening day as it sits in second place in the team standings with a score of 247, eight strokes back from first-place Wheeling Park (239).
Cabell Midland, which some considered a favorite heading into the tournament, is in third place after day one (251). George Washington sits in fourth (256), Morgantown is in fifth (258), Greenbrier East is in sixth (266), Washington sits in seventh (279) and Martinsburg is eighth (291).
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael had the lowest score for the Knights (77) and he is in second place behind Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich (76). Midland coach Matt Stead likes what he saw from the sophomore.
“He had 16 really good holes,” Stead said. “Two bad holes cost him a really good score. But anytime that you are in the 70s at the state tournament you did something well.”
Despite Michael’s good performance, Stead said Tuesday was a survival day and the Knights need to golf better to be in contention for a team title on Wednesday.
“Today was a survival day,” Stead said. “Conditions were tough, it was cold and windy on that back nine. Tomorrow we just have to go out there and play our game. We just have to play better. Today wasn’t good enough.”
First-year Hurricane coach Courtney Dolin is happy with where her team sits after the first round despite the conditions.
“It was a brutal first day,” Dolin said. “The start was very cold. It was a rough day of golf but I’m pleased with our play. We did decent. The first day is always the toughest. We started on the back nine. The pin placements were crazy but I’m really pleased with the way everybody played.”
Savannah Hawkins has the lowest individual scorer for Hurricane as she is tied for fourth with Wheeling Park’s Parker Vannoy (78). Hurricane’s Tanner Sutphin is right behind them as he’s tied for sixth with John Marshall’s Colton Sprowls (82).
“I’m not surprised,” Dolin said. “Savannah always handles herself like a professional and she did that today. She had a couple doubles coming out at the very beginning and it just wasn’t going her way and she got herself together and she did what she does and finished even on the front nine. It was awesome to watch.
“Tanner, same thing. He kept an even tempo, kept his head up. Stayed focused. I’m really proud of him. He did great.”
Carson O’Dell sits in 16th for Hurricane (87) and Kellen Pauley is tied for 34th (100).
Defending Class AAA champion George Washington didn’t have the day it was hoping for as the Patriots are in fourth after the first round.
None of GW’s individuals finished in the top 10 as Nik Tomblin paced the Patriots in 11th place (84). Austin Willard was right behind his teammate tied for 12th with Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent (85). Mario Palumbo is tied for 16th place for the Patriots (87) and Sherman Lineberg is tied for 26th (94).
GW coach BJ Calabrese reflected on the opening round.
“We started on the back nine which is by far the more difficult nine holes,” Calabrese said. “We managed that well. We went to the front and we just didn’t play well on the front. That’s really disappointing. We were in a position to put ourselves in second or third tomorrow. Now we’re going to be fourth. We’ve got some work to do [Wednesday].”
St. Albans’ Kaleb Smith, who qualified as an individual, sits in a three-way tie for eighth with Morgantown’s Solas Chhin-Kreiner and Greenbrier East’s Arod Lemmons (83). Riverside’s Will Wentz also qualified as an individual and he is in 20th (88).
Class A
The lone Kanawha Valley Class A team in the tournament, Charleston Catholic, struggled on Tuesday at the Irish are fifth as a team (288) and 33 strokes behind leading Wheeling Central (255).
St. Marys is in second place (259), Wahama is in third (263), Summers County sits in fourth (267), East Hardy is in sixth (290), Moorefield is in seventh (298) and Gilmer County rounds out the Class A team field (332).
“We had a tough team day today,” Catholic coach Charlie Jordan said. “The course was still pretty wet and the greens were rolling particularly fast.”
Freshman Will Gruse was a highlight for the Irish as he’s in a four-way tie for second place (83) behind Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis, who leads the individual field (82).
Conner Mayhorn is in 26th for the Irish (101), Max Wilcox sits in 30th (104) and Jake Jordan is tied for 31st.