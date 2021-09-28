George Washington didn’t get everything it came for Tuesday at the Class AAA Region 3 golf tournament at Berry Hills Country Club, but the Patriots got what they needed.
Woodrow Wilson emerged as the team champion with a score of 235, two shots better than GW on the par-70 layout on the outskirts of Charleston, and both schools advanced their full teams to the Oct. 5-6 state tournament in Wheeling. That event will be played at the Oglebay Resort’s Speidel Course.
GW’s Mario Palumbo earned regional medalist honors with a 5-over 75, two strokes better than Woodrow’s Zan Hill and Oak Hill’s Jack Hayes. Hayes and St. Albans’ Kaleb Smith (85) each advanced to the state tournament as the low individuals on non-qualifying teams.
Patriots coach B.J. Calabrese was a bit surprised at the outcome for his squad, considered one of the top contenders for the AAA state crown along with Cabell Midland, Woodrow Wilson, Hurricane and Wheeling Park. GW entered the regional with momentum, coming off a double win last week at the Kanawha County tournament and the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.
“It was kind of a microcosm of the entire season," Calabrese said. “We came in with high expectations, but to be honest we’ve just really been up and down all year long.
“We really expected to come in and win our region on a course we feel familiar with. But hats off to Woodrow Wilson, who shot an excellent team score, especially shooting that on the back nine. The difference in our scores was that they really played well on the back nine, so congratulations to them."
Jonah Wilson fired a 78 and Tucker Lambert an 80 to give Woodrow its team total. Each team played four individuals, and the three best finishers determined the team score. For GW, Anderson Goldman had an 80 and Austin Willard 82.
“We exceeded expectations today," said Flying Eagles coach Butch Freeman. “Our No. 1 and 2 played pretty consistent and our No. 3 and 4 played better than they’ve been playing. Our No. 3, Tucker Lambert, did not hit the driver today, except one time, and he kept it in play with his other club and that made a difference. He had his best round of the season with an 80."
Freeman thinks Tuesday’s performance will serve as a shot in the arm for Woodrow Wilson heading into the state tournament.
“We want to go win it," Freeman said. “We finished third last year … we think the way we played today, we’ve got a shot of doing really good."
Calabrese said GW, if playing its best, should also be among the contenders.
“Our margin for error is very slim," Calabrese said. “When we’re just a little bit off, this is what happens. We still feel very encouraged about going up to Wheeling next week. We’ve played that site numerous times and we know the course reasonably well.
“Now we’re going to be put in [groups] with teams that were not winners in the other regions, so maybe that will be a little more relaxing for the kids. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We still feel we’re going up there to compete, and compete for a state title. Now we know we can play with Cabell Midland and right now, they are the favorite there."
Calabrese said the hilly Speidel course can be demanding, as can the weather in Wheeling this time of the year for the 36-hole event.
“Now it’s my challenge as coach to make sure the next three days we get in some good preparation," Calabrese said, “and get ready for what’s going to be a mental and physical grind for two days up there. That course is very difficult for high school golfers. You never know what you’re going to get.
“You can get rain, you can get a tremendous amount of wind, we’ve had snow up there in the past. But you know what you’re going to get from the course, as physically and mentally demanding as it is. It’s a challenge and it will wear you out after two days. The kids have played there before, so they know what to expect. We just have to be on."
Palumbo also thinks GW can get the job done in Wheeling.
“I think we’re good enough," he said, “if we play well. We just beat some of the best teams in the state in the MSAC meet. There’s no reason we can’t do it again."
Palumbo said he had to recover from a slow start to shoot Tuesday’s best round at the regional.
“I hit terrible on the range this morning," Palumbo said, “and my first seven holes, I did not hit it very good. But I found something on 8, and played well from 8 on. I played about how I expected."