The medalist at the 2022 West Virginia high school golf championships might wear a skirt and ponytail.
A girl — a few girls, actually — has a legitimate chance to win the individual title at the golf state tournament Oct. 5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
That possibility strengthened last Wednesday when Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane shot 66 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship at the Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.
The runner-up was another girl, Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland.
“Yes, absolutely Savannah and Taylor could definitely win an overall individual state title,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said.
The biggest challenge to the girls is Oglebay’s length. The 6,800-yard course is significantly longer than most played in the regular season.
“Oglebay is not a course that most girls can navigate very easily,” Stead said. “It’s longer than they are used to playing most tournaments, but both those girls hit the ball well enough and long enough to make a run at the title up there.”
Hawkins won the West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational at Mingo Bottom earlier this season. She, Sargent, Aly Wellman of Wayne, Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside, Emerson Simons of Roane County and a few others could challenge the boys for the title.
Stead said Hawkins and Sargent won’t back down from the challenge.
“Trust me, both of them are very aware that it’s never been done before and would be the ultimate feather in their cap,” Stead said of a girl winning medalist honors.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Martinsburg’s 34-3 loss to Highland Springs (Virginia) in football on Friday was the Bulldogs’ worst defeat since falling 32-0 to Jefferson on Oct. 14, 2005. ... Greenbrier West is the only football team in West Virginia to make it through four games without giving up a point, outscoring Buffalo, Summers County, Pocahontas County and Webster County a combined 174-0. ... Bluefield’s football team is off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 2001. ... Independence’s Judah Price ran for seven touchdowns in a 68-0 win over Shady Spring. ... Capital blocked three punts in the third quarter of a 35-6 victory over St. Albans. The Cougars scored on offense, defense and special teams.
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jazmyn Wheeler (Ohio Dominican), Winfield long snapper Logan Howell (Marshall) and Scott baseball pitcher Griffin Miller (Marshall).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland basketball guard Dominic Schmidt (Marietta), Tolsia girls basketball standout Kerigan Salmons (Bethany) and George Washington girls basketball player Finley Lohan (Murray State).
VISITS: George Washington safety Hunter Giacomo (Appalachian State), wide receiver Keegan Slack (Washington) and quarterback Abe Fenwick (East Tennessee State).