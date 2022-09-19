Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

golf girl hawkins

Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins shot a 66 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship last week at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.

 JAY BENNETT | News & Sentinel

The medalist at the 2022 West Virginia high school golf championships might wear a skirt and ponytail.

A girl — a few girls, actually — has a legitimate chance to win the individual title at the golf state tournament Oct. 5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

