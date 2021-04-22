Buffalo played great defense but points were at a premium as the Bison fell in a low-scoring contest by a score of 14-11 at Ravenswood in a girls basketball Class AA Region 4 co-final Thursday.
With the victory, Ravenswood (7-7) advances to the state tournament next week. The Red Devils are the No. 8 seed and will play No. 1 seed Parkersburg Catholic on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Ravenswood’s highest-scoring quarter was the third quarter, tallying six points. Annie Hunt and Emily Wratchford had four points each. Abby Darnley had a game-high six points for Buffalo.
Boys basketball
Webster County 64, Greenbrier West 52: Rye Gadd’s 22 points led the way as the host Highlanders (10-6) captured the Class A Region 3 Section 2 title.
Kaden Cutlip and Carter Williams each tallied 18 points for Webster, which hosts Saturday’s James Monroe-Greater Beckley Christian loser in next week’s regionals. For the Cavaliers (10-7), Kaiden Pack scored 23 points and Chase Boggs 12.
Greenbrier East 61, Oak Hill 48: The Spartans closed the game on an 11-0 run to win the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 semifinal played at Oak Hill.
Bailee Coles (27 points) and William Gabbert (21 points) combined for 48 points for Greenbrier East. Jacob Perdue led Oak Hill with 16 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points.
Tug Valley 53, Man 50: Joby Sorrell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Panthers to the thrilling win in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 finals at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
Caleb May led Tug Valley with 19 points. Austin Ball also scored 19 points to lead Man. Both teams advance to the regionals next week with the Panthers hosting and the Hillbillies going on the road. Both teams are 12-2.
Softball
St. Albans 8, Hurricane 0: Kendall Stoffel was 3 for 3 at the plate and threw a six-inning shutout, allowing just one first-inning hit in the home win for the Red Dragons.
The undefeated Red Dragons (5-0) pounded out 13 hits with Gracie Payne collecting two hits and three RBIs to lead the way. Also for SA, Alivia Nunley, Taylor Glancy, and Jaden Conrad all had two hits each.
Chapmanville 2, Tug Valley 1: Sierra Cook pitched a complete game, scattering five hits in road win for the Tigers.
Ashleigh Mahon and Mikayla Tomblin drove in the runs for Chapmanville. Autumn Hall was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Tug Valley, only allowing four hits and the Panthers defense committed four errors behind her.
Greenbrier East 7, Independence 3: Lindsey Black had three hits, including two solo home runs for the Spartans in the road win.
Josi Ervin also hit a home run and had two hits for undefeated Greenbrier East (5-0). Chloe hart hit a home run for Independence.
Scott 9, Logan 1: The Skyhawks scored six runs in the second inning in earning the road win.
Jaden Elkins was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Scott (5-4) and Hannah Price hit a home run. Logan falls to 1-3.
BaseballHurricane 6, Cabell Midland 3: Brogan Brown and Cam Carney had two RBIs each in leading the Redskins to the home win.
Luka Moore and Bryson Rigney both doubled for Hurricane (4-1). Austin Holley delivered a pair of RBIs for Midland.
Herbert Hoover 15, Winfield 11: The Huskies trailed 8-1 but scored four runs in the third inning and 10 more in the fourth inning to earn the home win in a slugfest over the Generals.
Tucker Purdy had three hits and five RBIs for Hoover (5-1), Nick Grayam hit a pair of two-run homers and Ryan Elkins clouted a grand slam. Brycen Brown and Brett Bumgarner both had two hits for Winfield.
Lacrosse
George Washington 8, University 6: Drew Allen scored three goals in leading the Patriots to a win over the Hawks.
Devin Daughtery added two goals for GW and Ford Sutton had three assists. Nolan Danhires tallied four goals for University.