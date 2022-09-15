Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cabell Midland posted a team score of 301 to earn the Mountain State Athletic Conference golf title on Wednesday at Green Hills Country Club in Ravenswood.

Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins was medalist and MSAC Player of the Year as she shot a 66. 

