Cabell Midland posted a team score of 301 to earn the Mountain State Athletic Conference golf title on Wednesday at Green Hills Country Club in Ravenswood.
Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins was medalist and MSAC Player of the Year as she shot a 66.
George Washington placed second in team standings (209) followed by Hurricane in third (301), Parkersburg in fourth (339), St. Albans in fifth (348), Spring Valley in sixth (349), Huntington in seventh (375) and Riverside in eighth (460). Capital did not post a team score.
Joining Hawkins on the All-Conference team are Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent (72) and Jack Michael (74), George Washington's Mario Palumbo (75) and Austin Willard (76), Parkersburg's Hayden Leavitt (76) and St. Albans' Jayce Feazelle (75).
Cabell Midland's Matt Stead was named MSAC Coach of the Year.
Cross country
IRISH INVITATIONAL: Huntington's boys team and host Charleston Catholic's girls team won their respective divisions in the Irish Invitational cross country meet Wednesday.
The Highlanders totaled 55 points to edge runner-up George Washington by three points. Charleston Catholic was third with 67 points, followed by Wayne with 77 and Nitro with 95.
GW's Ryan Bazzle was the individual winner among 95 competitors in 16:27.6. The Highlanders' Andrew Bowen was second in 16:59.4. Wayne's Chace Thompson placed third in 17:09.3.
Charleston Catholic won the girls title with 55 points. Ravenswood was second with 72, ahead of Huntington with 91, Richwood with 102, St. Albans 110, George Washington 111, Wayne 124 and Scott 222.
Charleston Catholic's Bella Boggs finished first in 19:51.6. Abigail Torman of St. Albans was second in 20:38.8. Wayne's Olivia Williamson ran third in 20:45.6.
Charleston Catholic won the middle school boys championship. Trace Marshall of Winfield took the individual crown. Maysen Fletcher won the girls race to lead Elkview to the girls middle school championship.