Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team defeated Herbert Hoover 7-0 at home on Saturday.
For the Irish (8-3), Shannon Karr scored two goals and Aurelia Kirby, Claire Mullen, Jill Uy, Roxy Winter and Savannah Lovejoy each scored one. Mullen added two assists.
Hurricane 0, Parkersburg South 0: Hurricane (9-0-1) outshot Parkersburg South 12-7. Maddie Willis had three saves in goal for Hurricane while Mackenzie Molt had four for South.
Boys soccer
Winfield 2, St. Joseph 2: Aaron Verno and Layne Moss scored for Winfield.
Poca 9, Chapmanville 0: The Dots downed the Tigers on the road to improve to 2-3-2. Jacob Farley had four goals and two assists. Parker Bonnett had two goals and two assists. Danny Piekarski, Jonny Garlow and Jordan Garlow each scored a goal.
Prep football
Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18: Brody Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 19 times for 126 yards Friday night as the visiting Tigers earned their first victory. Dalton hit Jacob Topping with a 27-yard scoring pass and Will Kirkendall with a 30-yarder.
Also for Chapmanville (1-3), Caleb Whitt and Kohl Farmer had short TD runs. In addition, Whitt intercepted a pass on defense.
For the Wildcats (0-4), senior quarterback Trevor Lowe returned from a one-game injury absence and ran for two touchdowns on plays of 2 and 10 yards. Braxton Smith scored on a 10-yard run for the Wildcats with 4:38 left in the game to make it 21-18, but the Tigers responded with their final scoring drive to ice it.